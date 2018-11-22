Gala do double over Jed in ‘A’ Team friendlies

Jed-Forest ‘A’ 12, Gala ‘A’ 17

Gala ‘A’ travelled down to Riverside Park recently to take on Jed-Forest ‘A’ in a second friendly – the first one at Netherdale early in the season was a close game and went Gala’s way by 15-10.

The weather and pitch were good and fast, open play was expected. Gala went on attack from the off but Jed’s defence was firm.

The home side worked their way to the Gala line and, after several close calls, they powered over for an unconverted try .

Gala immediately retaliated and, from a driving maul, Blair Reavely came up with the ball for an unconverted try to level the scores.

The rest of the first half saw play ebb and flow as both teams attacked at every opportunity but both defences were good.

The teams turned round with all to play for at 5-5.

Gala went all out to take the lead and had a long spell in the Jed half. Quick ball from a ruck in front of the posts sent Terry Logan thundering over for a try wide out and Cammy Finlayson converted with a great kick.

Gala’s tails were up and a grubber kick fromJohn Turnbull rebounded off a Jed players leg, straight into

the kicker’s arms. He sliced through the defence and passed to Cammy Finlayson, who side-stepped two defenders for an unconverted try.

Jed now needed two converted tries to win and they went all out for the scores.

Gala defended doggedly until, in injury time, Jed barged over at the posts for a converted try, but it was too late.