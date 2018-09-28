Future rugby players display skills

Played in glorious sunshine last weekend, the annual Melrose Mini Rugby Tournament, at the Greenyards, attracted a record number of participants of 550.

The event provided great entertainment and a glimpse into the potential talent in the future.

Team spirit

Here we present a selection of pictures (by Douglas Hardie) from the evenet, while the previous weekend also saw the Jed Jags Mini Rugby Festival held at Riverside, in which over 500 primary school children took part.

Teams from around the Borders and also from Perthshire were in attendance.

Tough tackling

The girls are as committed as the boys.

A solo run