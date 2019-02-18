Five tries for Gala in away win over Earlston

Gala YM travelled to the Haugh on Saturday for their return East Division 2 match and had a five tries to nil comfortable victory.

It was a strange game with YM on top in the first and fourth quarters and nothing going right in the middle, when Earlston threw everything at them trying to break YM’s iron tight defence.

After an early Earlston attack,YM swung the ball wide and a great run by Billy Brownlee saw him just put a foot in touch.

They kept up the pressure and battered away at the home line and Kyle Ramage crashed over for his sixth try of the season and Fergus Johnston converted.

YM kept it in the Earlston half and a chip behind the defence saw Ben Gill get the favourable bounce for the second try, again converted by Fergus Johnston.

Earlston took play to the YM line, but they give away a penalty. Fergus Johnston took the tap and burst through the middle to race 100 metres to the posts at the other end for YM’s try of the season.

He converted his try for a 21 point lead,

In the second half Earlston began to win more balls and kept play in the YM 22 but they could not break through YM’s tight defence to get on the scoreboard.

With twenty minutes left, play began to come back in YM’s favour. A break by Fergus Johnston took play to the line and after a load of phases, Cammy Finlayson sliced through to score between the posts.

Fergus Johnston added the extras and YM had their bonus point.

It was all YM in the closing moments and from a ruck in front of the posts, Dean Gilchrist burst over for try no.5.

Once again Fergus Johnston converted to end the scoring at 35-0.