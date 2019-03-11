Fine victory and a clean sheet for Kelso ladies

Kelso Ladies 29, RDVC 0

Only a tiny number of club games went ahead at the weekend because of the rigours of the Guinness Six Nations – but it proved a very worthwhile day out for Kelso Ladies.

Nevertheless, the women from the Royal Dick Vet College (RDVC) made instant headway when the whistle sounded to begin their Pool 8 match in the Sarah Beaney Cup.

The early pressure and forays into the Kelso half, and an even mix of styles, boded well for entertainment for the crowd.

Kelso made their way towards the opposition try line, only to be held for a good 10 minutes. The ball was passed from side to side from the Kelso Ladies but didn’t make it over the line until Michele Halbert dived over, right between the posts, making a good position for Katie McLaren to take the kick and convert in a gusty wind.

There followed a succession of scrums, with possession passing from one team to the other, plus good rucking from both sides.

Kelso made it up the field again to the RDVC line and some good passes were made along to Aurore Reteau, who ran in under the posts. There followedanother good kick from McLaren, with the conversion right between the posts.

The last few minutes of the first half saw some fantastic breakaways from both sides, only to be brought down without any clear advantages, and it remained 14-0 to Kelso at half time.

In the second half, Kelso took the game to RDVC, who were putting up a strong defence. But, again a pass out to Aurore Reteau allowed her to run in from the corner for another try, unchallenged until just shy of the posts. The conversion was missed.

The rain was threatening again by this time, with a spot or two on top of the cold northerly wind, which was against Kelso but not deterring the girls’ spirits.

After a couple of changes in personnel, with Impact players being introduced, Kelso started charging up the field and another scrum was called. Following this, RDVC asked to go to uncontested scrums, because of the driving force of the Kelso pack.

Again, Kelso were camped on RDVC’s five-metre line, until home captain Louise Halliday took the ball over the line . The goal extras were again missed.

With 10 minutes remaining, coach Kelly Mitchell put the remaining three Impact players on the pitch. The Kelso Ladies were all fired up once more

and forward Kim McGurk set them off on a move right up into the opposition’s 22.

The ball was passed out to the wing but knocked on, so the referee pulled the teams back to a previous advantage for Kelso.

The same move was conducted again, passing the ball out to the wing to Siobhan Andrew, who handed off two players and ran in for a try, with the conversion unfortunately spurned again .

RDVC kicked off again and continued to give it their all, never dropping their heads.

They charged down the ball again, only to have it turn on the ruck. The ball was back Kelso hands, then passed out to the wing to Zoe Johnston, who was taken down in the 22,

RDVC passed the ball out, only to be tackled by the Kelso forwards. Kelso were working hard for that last try and RDVC were putting up an admirable defence. The ball was eventually knocked off the pitch and the referee blew for full time, with Kelso winning 29-0.