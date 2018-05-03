Double helping of weekend sevens action kicks off at Kelso

Round seven of the Kings of the 7s tournament this Saturday is expected to be as magnificent as its predecessors.

Kelso is hosting the first half of the weekend’s double bill of action, sponsored by Border Toyota, with an irresistible blend of a grand family day out and high-grade rugby action to savour.

Last year’s winners at Poynder Park, Watsonians, are waltzing away with this year’s title, having won the last four rounds in succession.

They’ll be seeking another victory, while the preliminary and first-round stages are studded with attractive fixtures.

Hopeful of good weather and confident of a good turnout, as always, Kelso secretary Michael Lyall said: “If the sun shines, you typically get a very big crowd. If it doesn’t, you are reduced a bit, but we’re certainly looking forward to a very, very good day.”

A couple of preliminary ties would give teams a chance to get games under their belts early on, with Berwick against last week’s hosts, Langholm, looking appetising.

The first round also offered some tempting encounters, such as Edinburgh Accies against Selkirk, semi-finalists on the last two weekends.

“After their very good performance at Melrose, we asked Edinburgh University along – their tie with Gala should be a good one,” said Michael.

“The success of the Sevens is a big thing for the club, while the supporters get a good day out of it as well,” he added. “It’s definitely a family day for us – we try and make it as much of a family day as possible.”

The draw is as follows:

Preliminary round – Earlston v Lasswade, Langholm v Berwick.

First round – Edinburgh University v Gala, Kelso v Peebles, Hawick v Earlston or Lasswade, Cartha QP v Heriot’s, Edinburgh Accies v Selkirk, Red Sox v Langholm or Berwick, Powerbombs v Watsonians, Boroughmuir v Melrose.