Coatbridge steel firm Cairnhill has agreed a deal to sponsor the Melrose Sevens in 2019.

Rugby legend Doddie Weir, who won multiple Scottish championships with Melrose RFC, was delighted to show his support for his old club as it announced the partnership.

Cairnhill works throughout the UK, offering a range of clients steel solutions to complex engineering and construction projectss and has a turnover of £20 million.

The main stand at Melrose’s stadium – the Greenyards – will also be renamed the Cairnhill Steel Solutions Stand as part of the deal, with the Cairnhill logo appearing on their kit during the Sevens event and a number of other tournaments.

Former Melrose star Doddie Weir said: “The Melrose Sevens has a place in the history of our great game, giving this sport to the world, a sport which that has now been enjoyed at Olympic and Commonwealth Games level, and across the planet with the World Rugby Sevens Series – and all from the most humble of origins, put together not by some sporting entrepreneur but by a local butcher.

“The Melrose Sevens also holds a significant place in my rugby career, right up there with anything I ever achieved in the game, having been fortunate enough to win the Ladies Cup back in 1993 – not with Melrose but for the Co-Optimists select team

that also included Gregor Townsend, the current Scotland coach.

“Since retiring, I have been fortunate enough to maintain my connections with the Sevens through my broadcasting work with BBC Scotland, and I look forward to all parties enjoying continued success in the future, thanks to this generous sponsorship.”

Melrose RFC president Douglas Hardie said: “We are delighted to confirm Cairnhill has agreed to be a sponsor at the sevens in 2019.

“With its emphasis on junior rugby and the event, the company is a perfect fit at The

Greenyards.”

The firm will become a partner and sponsor for the 2019 Melrose Sevens on April 13 and this will include the renaming of the main grandstand.

Cairnhill will also feature on the team’s playing jersey for the event and other sevens tournaments in which Melrose take part, including all rounds of Kings of the Sevens.

Director of Rugby Mike Dalgetty added: “Working with a forward-thinking and progressive company like Cairnhill is a great opportunity for us, not only for Melrose Sevens but, hopefully, with other areas at the club in the future.

“It is important for us to develop our commercial presence with companies who support Scottish Rugby at all levels – and Cairnhill certainly fall into that category.”

Neil Watson, Cairnhill’s managing director, was also keen to express his gratitude at signing the deal.

He said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Douglas Hardie and Mike Dalgetty for making this possible.

“A special thanks should also go to Doddie Weir for his support and collaboration on this new partnership.

“Melrose is the home of Rugby Sevens and to be able to play a small part in this historic event is fantastic.

“Melrose have always played an exciting brand of rugby and are to be congratulated on the work they do

with their minis and junior section.

“I’m looking forward to developing our relationship with Melrose RFC and continuing to help where we can with youth rugby, not only

within Scotland, but in the UK as a whole.”

Cairnhill operates in a wide range of specialist sectors including nuclear and power generation, bridge repair and new build, oil and gas, subsea, rail and civil, light gauge steel framing systems, storage tanks and petrochemical.

The business group has grown gradually over the years and currently turns over £20 million, employing around 150 people.

Cairnhill and Watson Towers (Holdings) regularly appears in the Business Insider Top 300 SME list. Mapping considerable progress since it was originally established in 1971, its current position is 53.