Disappointment for Hawick Quins after comeback

Hawick Harlequins 27, Forresters 32

The Quins hosted Forresters at Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday and, despite missing several regular players, were keen to get off to a good start.

They dominated the early exchanges and Graeme Lothian ran in for the first try from halfway, beating several defenders in the process.

Forresters replied with the next three tries to give them a 22-5 lead after half an hour but Quins rallied before half time, with tries from captain, Steven Mabon, and Neil Douglas, which were both converted by Ryan Brady.

Mabon added another try after the interval, which Brady converted. Quins looked the better side and Brady added two penalties to extend the home side’s lead to 32-25.

Forresters replied with a try to set up a thrilling finale, with the visitors going over for a try in injury time to complete a 32-27 vistory.

It was a disappointing end to a game from which the Quins deserved more. Ross Aitken looked lively in his first match in over two years, while Ben Storrie worked hard in the pack.

In the backs, Ryan Brady, Bruce Campbell and Dean Gillan all gave solid performances.