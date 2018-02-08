Coach keeps faith with Borders U20 pair

Two young Borders rugby stars have retained their places in the starting line-up for Scotland’s match tomorrow (Friday) against France in the U20 Six Nations tournament.

Hawick’s Guy Graham keeps his place in the back row, while Rory Darge of Melrose is named once again among the replacements.

The game takes place at Broadwood Stadium, kicking off at 7.35pm.

Everyone in the squad is hoping for a better outing than last weekend, in which the young Scots suffered a 36-3 battering by Wales at Parc Eirias.

Their humiliation was mirrored the following day at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, when the full squad was hammered 34-7 by their injury-ravaged hosts.

U20 head coach Stevie Scott said: “The squad have worked hard this week and they’re looking forward to testing themselves against a strong French outfit at Broadwood. We made mistakes against Wales and there are things we need to work on ahead of this weekend. If we get these things fixed, then we can go into the weekend with a bit of confidence again.”