Clubs back out to play as 6 Nations takes break

The week-long break in the Guinness Six Nations tournament means a temporary return to action this weekend for several Borders rugby clubs.

Scottish Cup ties, a National League Cup encounter, the Borders Shield Regional Final, a league match, and at least one potential title decider in the Regional leagues offers a tasty menu of action this Saturday.

Tennent’s Premiership and National League One sides take to the field in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, with three of the four ties featuring Borders squads.

Holders Melrose have a tough passage against Watsonians at The Greenyards, while Hawick will be hoping home advantage may propel them forwards against Stirling County.

League One high-riders Jed-Forest are also at home, taking on Heriot’s at Riverside.

Over at Poynder Park, another quarter-final is being contested – this time in the National League Cup, with Kelso due to welcome fellow Division One battlers Kirkcaldy.

In Division Three, the chance is being taken to try and play some rearranged matches, with the fixtures including St Boswells against Gordonians at Jenny Moore’s Road.

Berwick recently savoured a thumping 75-0 win over Hawick Harlequins in East Region League One, but they know they are unlikely to have it as easy as that again when the clubs meet at Wilton Lodge in the Borders Shield Regional final.

The four local sides in East Region Division Two are set to face each other in a double derby weekend.

Earlston play host to Gala YM, but the main focus of attention will be at Milntown, where Hawick Linden, with a 100 per cent victory record this season, will be absolutely assured of the title if they defeat hosts Langholm.

Meanwhile, the second of two friendly games involving Tennents’ National League One side Selkirk has been called off. They were due to travel to the capital to play Edinburgh Accies on Saturday, but the game was axed on Wednesday afternoon. Selkirk had hoped last weekend to welcome Biggar, but Philiphaugh was waterlogged.