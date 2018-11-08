Brighter second half from outclassed YM

Gala YM 5, Berwick 50

A complete mismatch, featuring of top of East Division 1 (Berwick) against the middle of East Division 2 (Gala YM) saw a one-sided game at Netherdale on Saturday.

The YM gave it all they had in this Border Shield contest and tackled Berwick into the ground.

But the well-drilled visitors always had players backing up to collect the pass and score the tries.

Berwick scored a try in the first few minutes but YM should have scored minutes later, only for the final pass to go astray.

Back came Berwick and, in the next half hour, they rattled in five converted tries to make the score unassailable at 0-40.

YM came charging out for the second half, determined to get on the scoreboard, and they battered away at the Berwick line. But the visitors’ defence was magnificent .

After 10 minutes of the second period, Scott Chapman squeezed over in the corner to get Gala YM on the board, although the try couldn’t be converted.

A charged-down kick gave Berwick an unconverted try and, five minutes later, they got another to bring up the 50 points, from a sweeping move originating deep in their own half.

Thankfully, the referee had seen enough and blew for time with the game well and truly won.

Elsewhere in the Shield competition, Earlston failed to register a team to play Hawick Harlequins and Duns received a bye to the semi-final.

The fourth semi-finalist is another Hawick side, Linden, after they were handed a victory over Langholm, who also failed to put together a team.

YM’s man of the match award on Saturday went to Declan Broatch. Their next game is against Langholm, at home, on November 17, with a 12.30pm kick off.