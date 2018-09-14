Boss declares after Hamilton – we will not play like that again

Selkirk’s players are keen to get back to action this weekend and repair what went wrong during last Saturday’s trip to Hamilton.

After a winning start in Tennent’s National League One, the Souters were hugely disappointed to go down 23-14 to the Lanarkshire side.

Manager Tom Ramage described it as: “One of those freaks of nature where everybody had a bad game at the same time”.

He added Selkirk were unlikely to produce a display quite like it again this season.

However, the squad enjoyed a couple of good training sessions this week and the selection committee had plenty to ponder, ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) match with Kelso at Philiphaugh.

A Borders derby would provide a good opportunity to recapture some pride and the team was “itching” to get back out and fix what had gone wrong at Bent Road.

“We will pick ourselves up – we’ll just have to get down to brass tacks this weekend and see,” he said. “It’s a Borders derby and Kelso will come at us on our home patch.”

Kelso will be equally determined to take something from the game, having lost to Musselburgh and, last week, to newly-promoted Kirkcaldy.

Selkirk scored a converted try in each half on Saturday but there was little else to enthuse about, with Ramage describing the side as “non-functioning”.

He added: “We did expect a really hard game but I think the occasion maybe got to some of the players. Hamilton wanted to win – they came at us right from the start and kept the momentum up for the whole game. They never gave us respite or any room to move.”

Selkirk had a chance to take a losing bonus point late in the game but chose to run a penalty, rather than kick in front of the posts.

“I hope that doesn’t come back and kick us in the bum later, if we need a point to be in sixth place,” added Ramage.

New winger Nico Pavlovski will be out for at least a month through injury, while front row Joe Anderson is expected to return.