Borders women try their best in Cardiff

The recent Doddie Weir Cup game in Cardiff was enriched and enhanced by the appearance of 14 ladies from across the Scottish Borders, who travelled to play in a 7s tournament on the eve of the main Wales v Scotland match.

The U18 girls played against teams from Scotland and Wales, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final on try difference.

However, the team and their coaches were incredibly proud to leave Cardiff Arms Park with bronze medals.

“Winning games or medals wasn’t the aim of the trip but it was fantastic to get those results,” said coach Annabel Crawford.

“The bus left Netherdale at 5.30am and went straight to the tournament, so the girls had to dig deep for that performance.

“They should be proud of how they represented themselves and the Borders – both on and off the pitch.”

As well as playing in the shadow of the Principality Stadium, the squad attended the Doddie Weir Cup the following day and were proud to support Doddie and the other Borderers involved.

Cheers were particularly loud when Darcy Graham took to the pitch and earned his first cap for the national side – the 60th Hawick player to do so.

Border Women & Girls Rugby (BWGR) expressed its thanks to Scottish Rugby and the Welsh Rugby Union for organising and funding the trip.