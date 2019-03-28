Borders women selected for Hong Kong 7s

Three of Scotland’s current international women rugby players with Border connections have been named in the squad to travel to the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series Qualifier in Hong Kong next week.

Ladies’ XV captain Lisa Thomson (Hawick), Mhairi Grieve (Selkirk) and Chloe Rollie (Jedburgh) are among the dozen selected by Scotland Women 7s head coach Scott Forrest for the April 4-5 tournament.

Chloe Rollie

Scotland’s results in the 2018 Rugby Europe Women’s 7s Grand Prix Series season means they can take part in the Far East event.

If Scotland are successful in the Hong Kong qualifiers, they will be invited to take part in the HSBC World Sevens Series 2019-20 season, with the first of eight legs in October.

All 12 players travelling have been capped for Scotland 7s and Scotland Women – with 11 having played in this year’s Women’s Six Nations Championships.

The team will be led by Helen Nelson, who captained the 7s side in the 2018 season. The Montpellier player will team up with Chloe and Lisa, all three of whom are on Scottish Rugby supported contracts.

Three Hillhead Jordanhill players have been selected – Abi Evans, Louise McMillan and Hannah Smith.

Rhona Lloyd and Jenny Maxwell will be travelling after a brief return to their club Loughborough Lightning following the Women’s Six Nations.

Liz Musgrove will be joining the squad in Hong Kong. Liz currently coaches at Hong Kong Rugby Club.

Annabel Sergeant and Megan Gaffney both return to the 7s squad following some time abroad travelling.

Firwood Waterloo player Mhairi Grieve is back too, having last played in 2016.

Scott Forrest said: “This is the strongest 7s squad I have ever been able to select.

“Despite our preparation for Hong Kong being relatively short, the players have trained well and there was a real competition for places in the final squad.”

“We are well aware of the challenge in front of us and this starts with our first game against Belgium, who finished only one place behind us in Europe last season.”

Scotland 7s squad for Hong Kong – Abi Evans (Hillhead Jordanhill), Megan Gaffney (Watsonians), Mhairi Grieve (Firwood Waterloo),

Rhona Lloyd (Loughborough Lightning), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Liz Musgrove (Hong Kong RFC), Helen Nelson (Montpellier), Chloe Rollie (Lille Metropole Rugby Club Villeneuvios), Annabel Sergeant (Heriot’s RFC), Hannah Smith (Hillhead Jordanhill), Lisa Thomson (Darlington Mowden Park RFC).

A number of the ladies are Fosroc Sport Scottish Rugby Academy supported players for 2018-19, or who have a 2021 supported contract in 2018-19.