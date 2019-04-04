Borders trio helps propel Scotland to Hong Kong quarter-finals

Scotland’s rugby-playing women, assisted by three from the Borders, have reached the quarter-finals of a sevens tournament in the Far East.

International team mates Lisa Thomson (Hawick), Chloe Rollie (Jedburgh) and Mhairi Grieve (Selkirk) are taking part in the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series Qualifier in Hong Kong, where the Scots won two of their first three matches.

Lisa Thomson

Captained by Helen Nelson, they defeated Belgium 31-12 in Pool A in the opening match of the tournament, scoring five tries, then lost 27-19 to Japan in their second game. The Scots had Rhona Lloyd yelllow-carded, while two Japanese players were sent to the sin bin late on.

In their third match, Scotland defeated Mexico 38-5 – with Mhairi coming off the bench to grab a late try.

The Borders women each played in all three matches – Lisa was in the starting line-up for all of them, while Chloe was on the bench against the Belgians and started against Japan and Mexico.

Mhairi began as a replacement in all three games but saw action – and helped put the finishing gloss on the result against Mexico, scoring a try with two minutes remaining. Her effort was converted by Annabel Sergeant.

The ladies will resume tomorrow (Friday) in the last eight against Papua New Guinea.