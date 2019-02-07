Borders four retain places in squad

Scotland’s quartet of Borders rugby players are set to line up once again for their country tomorrow (Friday) in the Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Former Hawick High School pupil Lisa Thomson captains the side once again, lining up against Ireland at Scotstoun with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Fellow ex-Hawick High scholar, and Melrose player, Lana Skeldon, is in the front row again, while former Selkirk High School pupil Mhairi Grieve is back at scrum half. Another player with Melrose links, ex-Jedburgh Grammar School pupil Chloe Rollie (23), returns at fullback.

Elsewhere, Deborah McCormack returns from injury to come into the starting XV at second row, having missed the Autumn Tests and opening Six Nations match last weekend.

Sarah Bonar – who scored a try converted by Lana Skeldon in last week’s 7-28 defeat by Italy – moves from second row to number 8 to replace Siobhan Cattigan, who picked up an injury in the match.

Scotland will be looking to register another win against Ireland, this time at home, after winning on the road in Dublin in last year’s Championship.

With Ireland – defeated 7-51 last week by England – currently ranked 10th in the world, and Scotland at 11th, it should be a close encounter.

Scotland head coach Shade Munro said: “We put in a gritty performance on Friday against a strong Italian team. The result was not in our favour but there are plenty of positives that we have taken into training this week and hope to improve on ahead of Friday.

“Ireland are an extremely physical and tough team to play against and performed very well in the set piece against England.

“We are very much looking forward to the challenge and to performing again in front of our home crowd at Scotstoun Stadium.”

Scotland: Chloe Rollie (Lille Metropole Rugby Club Villeneuvios), Liz Musgrove (Hong Kong RFC), Hannah Smith (Hillhead Jordanhill), Lisa Thomson (Darlington Mowden Park, captain), Annabel Sergeant (Heriots), Helen Nelson (Montpellier), Mhairi Grieve (Firwood Waterloo); Lisa Cockburn (Darlington Mowden Park), Lana Skeldon (Watsonians), Megan Kennedy (Stirling County), Emma Wassell (Heriots), Debs McCormack (Harlequins), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Stirling County), Sarah Bonar (Loughborough Lightning). Substitutes: Jodie Rettie (Saracens), Katie Dougan (Gloucester Hartpury), Mairi Forsyth (Stirling County), Sophie Anderson (Hillhead Jordanhill), Nicola Howat (Edinburgh University), Sarah Law, Lisa Martin (Lille Metropole Rugby Club Villeneuvios), Rhona Lloyd (Loughborough Lightning).

Scotland Women will be playing against Wales on Friday, March 8 at Scotstoun in the fourth match of the 2019 Six Nations campaign. Tickets for Scotland Women home fixtures are currently on sale from the Scottish Rugby website.