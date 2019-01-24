Back and forward to Scottish team for Borders U20s

A pair of current Borders players – one back, one forward – have been named in Scotland’s U20 squad for the forthcoming U20 Six Nations Championship – in which the Scots will be playing two of their three home games in Galashiels.

Andrew Jardine (Melrose) and Finlay Scott (Jed-Forest) were chosen among the 32-man squad by head coach Carl Hogg for the tournament, which runs from February 1 until March 15.

Hooker Scott, who featured last year, and centre Jardine, a newcomer to the squad, are among 17 players in the line-up who have progressed through the Fosroc Scottish Rugby Academy.

The first match is against Italy at Netherdale on Friday, February 1, kicking off at 7.30pm.

Hogg said: “We’ve chosen a well-rounded squad with talented players across the board. There are plenty of young, exciting players stepping up to U20 level for the first time in their careers and we hope they can make a positive impact on the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

“We’ve prepared well and the focus is fully on facing Italy next week. There’s still work to be done but we have every confidence in this year’s squad.”

Scotland remain at Netherdale for their second fixture, against Ireland U20 on Friday, February 8, also with a 7.30pm kick-off.

On February 22, they face France U20 at Stade du Hameau in Pau, at 8pm, followed on Friday, March 8 by a home match agaisnt Wales U20s at Meggetland (home of Boroughmuir) at 7.30pm.

They conclude their competition against England U20s at 7.45pm on March 15 at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton.