Another defeat for YM despite healthy try count

Gala YM 24, Leith 32

Despite scoring four tries, Gala YM again lost on Saturday in East Division 2 at Netherdale, as they did the previous week against Dunbar.

It was much closer this time against Leith, with the visitors winning in the last few minutes.

After what has been one of YM’s failings, a slow start, they found themselves 14 points down after just eight minutes.

Firstly, the big Leith forwards drove over in the corner and then slack tackling let them in for a try at the posts. Both tries were converted.

YM gathered themselves together and pinned Leith into their own 22. A good break by Scott Chapman to the line saw him driven over for the try and he also added the extras.

It was end-to-end stuff before Leith added an unconverted try to regain the 14-point lead.

YM dominated the last 10 minutes of the half and, after a long period in the Leith 22, and several close calls on the try line, Ben Reid dived over for an unconverted try, with the teams turning round at 12-19.

YM attacked from the start of the second half and, when the ball went loose , Ben Gill grabbed it, shrugged off a tackler and sprinted 60 metres down the touch line for an unconverted try in the corner. With only two points in it, the game was on.

Leith got their bonus point try with strong running by their backs with 20 minutes left.

YM bounced back and once more pinned Leith into their 22. After many phases , Shane Kellett forced his way over for the bonus try. Scott Chapman converted to level the score at 24-24.

With less than five minutes to go, Leith attacked into the YM 22 and created an overlap for an unconverted try in the corner.

As time ran out, YM desperately defended the chance of a losing bonus point to go with the try one. But it was not to be.

The referee awarded Leith a penalty in front of the posts, which they kicked, and it was all over.

Adrian Donoghue was YM’s man of the match, while the players have a two-week break before they travel to Earlston on February 16.