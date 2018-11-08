Albert ahead against leaders during committed team display

Penicuik Athletic 3

Hawick Royal Albert 1

Although ending up on the wrong side of the result, Hawick Royal Albert more than made their mark.

Indeed, they gave league-leading 100 per centers Penicuik a real run for their money.

The Midlothian side even told Albert boss Paul Mcgovern it was the toughest game they’d had this season.

Straight from the kick off, Barr drove through the middle of the park unchallenged but his shot flew high over the bar.

Minutes later Penicuik lost possession in their own half, but striker Josh Neill saw his shot blocked.

Then a Baptie cross was headed by McIntosh and keeper Craig Saunders tipped the ball on to the bar, but McIntosh was ruled offside.

The Albert opened the scoring in the 15th minute, when Neill broke through to round the Penicuik ‘keeper Cordery and shoot home for his ninth goal of the term.

The hosts hit back two minutes later to equalise through Lumbert Kajeleza and, after a further three minutes, edged ahead when Wayne McIntosh netted.

On the half hour, Cordery had to be quick off his mark to smother the ball at the feet of Neill.

The visitors had Saunders to thank when he pulled off a superb instinctive one-handed save to stop Penicuik increasing their lead.

Penicuik resumed the second half on the attack, pressing the Hawick defence incessantly but the visitors’ defence held firm.

Then, in the 53rd minute, Neill and Hamilton tussled to win the ball and Hamilton was adjudged to have pulled back the big striker and received a red card for denying a goalscoring chance.

Despite being a man light, Penicuik continued to dominate play and Saunders pulled off several top-class saves to keep them at bay.

However, in the 65th minute, substitute Aaron Somerville scored his 17th goal of the season to put the game beyond doubt.

Further top-drawer saves by Saunders and the woodwork, three times, prevented the ‘Cuikie’ from adding to their lead.

Hawick manager Paul McGovern said afterwards: “We were up against a top side in Penicuik and nobody gave us much of a chance.

“However, the boys played extremely well and Penicuik knew they had been in a game.”

Hawick Royal Albert: Saunders, Lloyd, Pacitti, Cunningham, Savickas (c), Murphy, Turay, Wyman, Neill, O’Brien, Watson.

Subs: Kerr, Touray, Knox, Thiam, Odetayo.