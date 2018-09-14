A recap of rugby memories

Scotland’s leading rugby points scorer, Chris Paterson, kicked off the fifth season of the Hawick Rugby Memories Club by recalling the emotions of his first, 50th and 100th caps.

Chris was joined by the SRU’s Graham Law who brought along the Calcutta Cup for members to be photographed alongside.

One of those in the audience was former Heriot’s scrum half Alan Lawson, who, like Chris, belongs to a very rare group of players who had won the Calcutta Cup three times.

The next meeting is the inaugural walking rugby session, in the Old Baths, at 2.30 on Thursday, September 20, followed by guest speaker Iain Milne on Thursday, October 4, back at Mansfield Park.