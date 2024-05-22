​Walkerburn to host 100th rugby sevens at weekend

Darcy Graham is lined up as a special guest at this coming Saturday's Walkerburn Sevens (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

​It’s a day they feared would never come but Walkerburn are set to stage their 100th rugby sevens tournament this coming Saturday.

​The Caberston Haugh club revealed plans to fold in April and called off their sevens, originally scheduled for Saturday gone, at the same time, but the outcry sparked by that announcement prompted a rethink, leading to a reprieve for their tournament and possibly for the club too.

It’s now going ahead a week later than planned, and gates will open at 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entry is £5, cash only, with free admission for under-16s, and parking is £2.

A dozen teams will be taking part, half of them Borderers, including the hosts.

They’ll start off in four pools of three before progressing to a last four and final.

Walkerburn share a pool with Caledonian Thebans and Biggar; Hawick Linden with Earlston and Haddington, last year’s winners; Selkirk with Gala YM and Peebles, winners in 2022; and Heriot’s with Penicuik and Lismore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Hawick winger Darcy Graham is being lined up as a special guest on the day, along with the 39-times-capped Scottish international’s Edinburgh team-mate Mark Bennett.

“We look forward to giving Walkerburn and the rugby community a day to remember,” said a spokesperson for the Scottish East Region Reserve League Division 2 club.

“The future of Walkerburn Rugby Club will be discussed further over the summer to see how we can take the club forward.