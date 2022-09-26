Unbeaten run ends ast Selkirk blow 14-0 half-time lead at home to Edinburgh Accies

Winger Josh Welsh making his 150th appearance for Selkirk during their 24-20 home loss to Edinburgh Academical on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

A second-half fightback by the capital side at Philiphaugh saw them score four tries, two of them converted, with their hosts only able to muster a brace of Matt Reid penalties in response, though that was enough to earn them a losing bonus point by way of consolation.

That defeat leaves Selkirk sitting fifth in the table, down from third, with 12 points from four games, ahead of a trip to Edinburgh this Saturday to take on basement side Heriot’s Blues, kick-off being at 3pm.

Their other scorers at the weekend were captain Luke Pettie and centre Ryan Godsmark with tries, both converted by full-back Reid.

Captain Luke Pettie on the attack for Selkirk versus Edinburgh Accies (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Prop Pettie’s try arrived 25 minutes in, Selkirk taking advantage of their superiority in possession to get themselves within five yards of their visitors’ line and their skipper burrowing beneath their opposition’s defence from there to touch down.

Godsmark got his follow-up as the interval approached. A break by Reid took his side well into Accies’ half and offloads to Ryan Cottrell and Josh Welsh resulted in Godsmark, having looped round Welsh as he stepped back inside, ending up with the ball in space, setting him up to go under the posts.

Second-placed Accies’ tries were scored by second-row Jake Mills, replacement winger Harvey Cameron-Barr at the double and prop Cole Imrie two minutes from the final whistle, with Ben Appleson adding two conversions.

That triumphant comeback left the hosts shellshocked, winger Welsh, making his 150th appearance for the Souters, telling Borders Rugby TV: “We’re disappointed.

Scott McClymont on the ball for Selkirk against Edinburgh Accies (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

“We started the first half really well, going 14-0 up, but we just let them run away with it in the end, I suppose.

“We’ll take the point and move on to next week.

“Our confidence was high. Beginning the way we did with a draw against Hawick at Mansfield Park is always a good start to the season and picking up five points away to Musselburgh kept the ball rolling.

“We were expecting it to be harder against Accies, but we thought we could probably get a result, so it’s a tough one to take.”