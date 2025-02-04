Two double-header Borders derbies on way as rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership returns

That was one of two fixtures in the regional competition seeing Arnold Clark Premiership sides go up against opposition from a division down contested that night, the other being a 26-all draw for Kelso at Jed-Forest.

A third scheduled fixture was called off due to Gala being unable to field a team to play Hawick away.

Friday’s results leave Melrose, Peebles and Kelso as they were in the table, sitting respectively third, fourth and fifth, though Kelso are now on six points, up from four.

Jed’s two points for drawing on Friday are their first of the season and they lift them off the foot of the table to sixth place, with Hawick replacing them.

The league’s new basement side have yet to play a Border League game this campaign but that’s about to change as both premiership derbies lined up for this coming Saturday, table-toppers Selkirk hosting the Greens at Philiphaugh and Melrose away to Kelso at Poynder Park, are double-headers, with kick-offs at 3pm.

Touching down for co-head coaches Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose at the Greenyards were lock and captain Allan Ferrie and his loosehead prop brother Will at the double, lock Angus Weir and his full-back brother Hamish, outside-centre Elliot Ruthven and replacement James Barbour, with fly-half Luke Townsend adding four conversions and inside-centre Scott Clark another.

Lock Ross Brown and hooker Matt Carryer scored tries for head coach Graeme Paterson’s visitors, with right-winger Frey Maciver converting both.

Scoring tries for head coach Stuart Johnson’s hosts at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park, accompanied by a penalty try, were full-back Lewis Young, lock and captain Clark Skeldon and Finn Scott, with No 8 Scott converting two.

No 8 Cammy Thompson at the double, right-winger Nik Stingl and Hamish Tweedie touched down for co-head coaches Bruce McNeil and Nikki Walker’s Kelso, with outside-centre Tweedie adding three conversions.

One further Border League fixture is scheduled for this month and it’s a stand-alone one taking Kelso to Peebles on Friday, February 21, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

The region’s four top-flight teams go into this weekend’s double-header derbies with Selkirk sitting fifth in the premiership on 42 points from 14 matches, Melrose sixth on 40 from 15, Hawick sixth on 35 from 14 and Kelso third from bottom on 26 from 15.

October’s reverse fixtures saw Hawick beat the Souters 27-22 at home at Mansfield Park and Kelso edged out 31-28 on the road at the Greenyards.

Gala, Jed and Peebles all return to action too this Saturday in Arnold Clark National League Division 1, respectively away to Stirling County and Glasgow Academicals and at home to Dundee.

Kick-off in Glasgow is at 2pm and it’s an hour later in Stirling and at the Gytes.

Jed were the only winners in October’s reverse fixtures, getting the better of the Glaswegians by 40-38 at home, with Gala going down 38-36 at Netherdale and Peebles losing 22-21 in Dundee.

Gala are fourth in the table at present on 42 points from 15 fixtures, Jed fifth on 40 from 15 and the Pees third from bottom on 25 from 14.

1 . Melrose v Peebles Loosehead prop Will Ferrie scoring a try for Melrose as they beat Peebles 50-14 at home at the Greenyards on Friday in a stand-alone Border League fixture (Photo: Andy McLean) Photo: Andy McLean Photo Sales

2 . Melrose v Peebles Peebles halting a Melrose attack during their 50-14 away loss at the Greenyards on Friday in a stand-alone Border League fixture (Photo: Andy McLean) Photo: Andy McLean Photo Sales

3 . Melrose v Peebles Angus Weir on the ball for Melrose, going up against Jack Harrison, as they beat Peebles 50-14 at home at the Greenyards on Friday in a stand-alone Border League fixture (Photo: Andy McLean) Photo: Andy McLean Photo Sales

4 . Melrose v Peebles Scrum-half Doug Crawford on the ball for Melrose as they beat Peebles 50-14 at home at the Greenyards on Friday in a stand-alone Border League fixture (Photo: Andy McLean) Photo: Andy McLean Photo Sales