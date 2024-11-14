Tributes paid to former Hawick and Scotland head coach Derrick Grant following death at 86

Former Scotland and Hawick rugby head coach Derrick Grant (Photo: Alan Ledgerwood)

Tributes have been paid to former Hawick and Scotland openside flanker and later national rugby team head coach Derrick Grant following his death at the age of 86.

Grant, capped 14 times between 1965 and 1968, was born in Hawick in April 1938 and educated at the town’s high school, going on to work at the old Braemar Knitwear factory there, later taken over by Pringle of Scotland, for just short of half a century from 1952 – latterly as a manager – but for two years’ national service with the Royal Tank Regiment in North Yorkshire and Germany.

He made his debut for Hawick’s first XV in 1953 at the age of 15, later captaining them to unofficial club championship and Border League titles, and he was also in a South of Scotland that won nine games out of ten, losing only to New Zealand, by 8-0 at Hawick’s Mansfield Park in November 1963.

His Scotland debut, following in the footsteps of elder brother Oliver Grant, was a 16-8 Five Nations defeat away to France at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir at Colombes, near Paris, in January 1965 and later that year he took part in a 3-3 draw against England at London’s Twickenham Stadium, also in the Five Nations, and an 8-5 win against South Africa at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

In 1966, following Five Nations victories against Ireland by 11-3 in Dublin and England by 6-3 at Murrayfield, the former featuring his only international try, he was selected for a British and Irish Lions tour of Australia and New Zealand, playing ten games in total, and also played for the Barbarians three times.

He’s one of 13 Lions produced by his home-town’s biggest club, the others being Bob and Willie Burnet, Doug Davies, Colin Deans, Stuart Hogg, Alex Laing, Hugh McLeod, Jim Renwick, Tony Stanger, Rory Sutherland, Alan Tomes and Willie Welsh.

Grant’s last cap for Scotland was an 8-6 Five Nations loss to France at home in January 1968, a concussion in that game leading to him retiring from playing.

A switch to coaching followed, initially at the Hawick Trades junior club, then alongside fellow ex-Scotland international Robin Charters at the Greens from 1971.

He led Hawick to five club championship titles on the bounce following the launch of official club leagues in 1973, also coaching alongside another ex-international, Jim Telfer, with the South.

Working with the likes of Telfer, Ian McGeechan, Dougie Morgan and Richie Dixon, Grant went on to coach at national level, at first in charge of Scotland B.

He was appointed as assistant coach to ex-Green Colin Telfer with Scotland’s first XV in 1983, helping guide a side featuring fellow Borderers Renwick, Peter Dods, Keith Robertson, Roger Baird, John Rutherford, Roy Laidlaw, Iain Paxton and Deans to their first victory against England at Twickenham since 1971, by 22-12.

Grant and Telfer were in charge for Scotland’s 1984 grand slam and Grant went on to land the head coach’s job in 1985, beginning with an 18-17 victory against France at Murrayfield the following January and ending up level with the French at the top of the Five Nations table on six points, losing out only on points-scored difference.

Games against England marked the highs and lows of his time helping run the national team, the former being February 1986’s 33-6 victory at Murrayfield, Scotland’s biggest win ever against their neighbours, and the latter being his swan-song, a 9-6 defeat at Murrayfield in March 1988 with Jim Telfer in charge.

During his time as head coach, Scotland won nine of their 18 test matches and drew one, 20-20 against France in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in 1987 and he went on to act as a secialist lineout and scrums coach for the Scots’ 1990 grand slam campaign under McGeechan and as a national team selector and under-21 team manager until 2003.

Grant leaves a widow Elsie and sons David and Steven.

A memorial service will be held at Hawick’s Mansfield Park ground on Wednesday, November 27, at 12.15pm and all are invited.

Grant was among the contributors to this year’s Voices of Hawick Rugby, a book celebrating his old club’s 150th anniversary, writing: “Playing with my brother, Oliver, was great. I think I always wanted to follow my brothers and that drove me on.

“I managed to get a South cap quite young and, as well as playing the other Scottish districts, I really enjoyed the challenge of playing many of the touring southern hemisphere sides.”

Among those to have paid tribute to Grant is fellow ex-Lion Andy Irvine, saying: “He was as hard as nails on the pitch but Derrick was always keen to understand why, as a player, you had done certain things.

“He was a deep, deep thinker on the game and was such a decent fellow.”

A Scottish Rugby Union spokesperson added: “Grant was part of the ultimate rugby think-tank, a quiet and humble man ahead of his time in his ability to analyse a game and get the best out of his charges.”