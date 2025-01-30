Three Borderers on bench for Scotland’s opening match of rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations v Italy

Replacement scrum-half Hector Patterson on the attack during Hawick’s 51-13 win at home to Marr in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership in September (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

Borderers Hector Patterson, Ross Wolfenden and Nairn Moncrieff have been named among the replacements for Scotland’s opening match of rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations at home to Italy tomorrow, January 31.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wearing jerseys numbered 21 to 23 respectively, Hawick’s Patterson, Peebles’ Wolfenden and Galashiels’ Moncrieff will be joined on the substitutes’ bench at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium by Jake Shearer, Ryan Whitefield, Bart Godsell and Oliver Duncan.

Head coach Kenny Murray’s starting XV, including nine hitherto-uncapped players, will be made up of Jack Brown, Guy Rogers, Johnny Ventisei, Kerr Yule, Fergus Watson, Matthew Urwin, Noah Cowan, Oliver McKenna, Joe Roberts, Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, Charlie Moss, Dan Halkon, Christian Lindsay, Billy Allen and Reuben Logan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing that selection, Murray, 51, said: “The group are really excited to get the Six Nations under way.

Ross Wolfenden in possession during Peebles' 54-13 win at home to Berwick at the Gytes in January 2024 (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

“We’ve been in camp for a while now, so it’s great to have a game to look forward to this weekend.

“The group have trained a lot together in the past few weeks and we’re really happy with how they’ve come on.

“It will be great to see them in the competitive environment of an Under-20 Six Nations game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to put in a performance that we can be proud of, and this is the starting point for us as we build towards the Under-20 Championship in the summer, so it’s important that we start as we mean to go on and play like we know this squad can.”

Nairn Moncrieff playing for Southern Knights versus Boroughmuir Bears last year (Photo: Craig Murray)

Kick-off on Friday is at 7.15pm and the game will be screened live on BBC iPlayer.

Scrum-half Patterson, winger Moncrieff and fly-half Wolfenden, all academy players at United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh these days, are the only Borderers in Murray’s 34-strong squad for the tournament. Patterson is the only one of them to have been capped at under-20 level previously.

This season’s Arnold Clark Premiership draft list makes Patterson available to Hawick, along with fellow ex-Green Darcy Graham; Wolfenden to Musselburgh; and Moncrieff to Kelso, together with ex-Peebles hooker Patrick Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up for the young Scots after this week is another game at the capital’s Hive Stadium, against Ireland on Saturday, February 8, at 7.45pm, then a trip to Newcastle’s Kingston Park to play England on Friday, February 21, at 7.15pm.

Their remaining matches are at home to Wales on Friday, March 7, at 7.15pm and away to France in Paris on Friday, March 14, at the same time.