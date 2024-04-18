Hawick Force's Murray Renwick is to captain the South District Union against a Northumbrian invitational side at Jedburgh tomorrow (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

Named the South District Union and made up of Border junior league regulars, they host an invitational side from Kielder’s Border Park at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park ground tomorrow, April 19, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

There’s no set admission fee but donations will be taken at the gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Jed-Forest spokesperson said: “This is an exciting match, and with the South’s recent success in winning the inter-district championship, it would be great to get a large attendance.”

Brodie Irvine, pictured playing for Jed-Forest A during their 25-5 first-round win against Melrose Storm at this year's John Laing Sevens at Kelso's Poynder Park, is among the South District Union's starters this week (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Hawick account for six of the hosts’ starting XV – Fergus Bell at hooker, lock Murray Renwick as captain, Hughie Donaldson at openside flanker, Bailey Donaldson at inside centre, James Delaney at outside centre and Finlay Douglas on the right wing.

Melrose contribute three starters – Andrew Kirk at tighthead prop, Scott Clark at scrum-half and Harry Makowski at full-back.

Selkirk and Jed-Forest are represented by two players each, the former’s Ross McFadzen at loosehead prop and Ruaridh Murray at lock and the latter’s Hamish Stenhouse at blindside flanker and Brodie Irvine on the left wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re joined by Peebles’ Jay Coltman at No 8 and Gala’s Russell Kerr at fly-half.