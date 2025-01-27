​Six out of seven sides in action as rugby’s Border League returns for first fixtures of 2025

Kelso beating Jed-Forest 30-21 at home at Poynder Park in October 2023 (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Rugby’s Border League returns this Friday for its first games of 2025, with six out of its seven teams set to play fixtures pitting three of the region’s four Arnold Clark Premiership sides against opposition from the next division down.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The top flight’s Hawick and Melrose are at home to Arnold Clark National League Division 1’s Gala and Peebles respectively and Kelso are away to National 1’s Jed-Forest, with all three of those games scheduled to kick off at 7.30pm.

Gala go into that return to action sitting second to Selkirk in the regional league, on eight points from four matches, with third-placed Melrose, fourth-placed Kelso and fifth-placed Peebles all on four from two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the bottom end of the table, sixth-placed Hawick have yet to play a single game and basement side Jed have lost all three of their fixtures, leaving both without any points.

Last season’s equivalent fixtures saw Kelso beat Jed-Forest 30-21 at home at Poynder Park in October 2023 in a premiership double-header and Peebles draw 22-all at home to Melrose at the Gytes last March, with a scheduled trip to Gala for the Greens going unplayed as they’d already secured their 51st title.

Three further fixtures are lined up to follow next month, two of them premiership double-headers.

The two matches doing double duty are visits to Kelso for Melrose and to Selkirk for Hawick on Saturday, February 10, both 3pm kick-offs.

A further stand-alone fixture seeing Kelso hitting the road to Peebles is scheduled for Friday, February 21, with kick-off at 7.30pm.