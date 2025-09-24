Scottish rugby’s inter-district championship to return in full format later this year

South of Scotland players celebrating their 36-18 national inter-district championship win against Caledonia Reds in Inverness in 2024 (Pic: Bryan Robertson)

Scottish rugby’s historic inter-district championship is to return in its full glory later this year, with plans also afoot for a Scotland club international next spring.

Though revived in 2023 after a 22-year absence, only four matches were played that time round, with six following in 2024.

The competition was put on hold last season to avoid potential fixture congestion in the event of an expanded Arnold Clark Premiership season overrunning but it’s now making a comeback and it will be contested in a league format for the first time since 2001.

South of Scotland – with Selkirk’s Gordon Henderson as head coach, taking over from Matty Douglas, currently an assistant coach at Kelso – begin their defence of their 2024 title at home to Edinburgh’s district side at Hawick’s Mansfield Park on Friday, November 7, with kick-off at 7pm.

They then play Glasgow and the West away in December, with that game being provisionally scheduled for Saturday the 20th at Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians’ Braidholm ground, with kick-off at 12.15pm, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

The South conclude their campaign against Caledonia Reds at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park on Friday, February 13, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Ticket prices will be £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, payable at the gates, and a new trophy is being made to be contested against Edinburgh.

Two of those fixtures are being lined up for international breaks to avoid potential scheduling issues towards the end of the domestic season, with the first taking place the night before Scotland’s autumn test against New Zealand at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, November 8, and the last the evening ahead of the national team’s 2026 Calcutta Cup match at home to England on Saturday, February 14.

The championship’s return follows calls from the Scottish Borders District Union umbrella organisation, and their chairman, former Kelso player Scott Forbes, is glad to see it back in its old format, saying: “It is great to see the championship coming back in a full format with all teams playing each other.

“The inter-district championship has always been a huge draw for supporters, and it’s a great opportunity for the club game in many different ways.

“For players and coaches, it gives them something else to aim for, a reason to play club rugby and to push themselves and gain the honour of going on to represent their district, whether that’s the South, Edinburgh, Glasgow or Caledonia.

“It also enables the best club players and coaches to push their case for a step up to another level and provides a showcase for pro coaches to see the best of the Scottish players and coaches coming through.

“What we’re finding in the Borders is that the championship brings clubs together, to support and help each other, and generates excitement around the club game, and we know we’ll have great rugby occasions at Hawick and Jed this season.”

The first inter-district rugby match was played by Edinburgh and Glasgow in 1872, and those cities’ professional teams now contest the 1872 Cup.

The inter-district championship was created in 1953, with the addition of the North and Midlands, later renamed Caledonia Reds, and the South.

Edinburgh won the first title but the South hold the record for wins with 17 outright and ten shared titles. Edinburgh have won it eight times, Glasgow three and the later-joining Scottish Exiles twice.

The championship’s return looks set to be accompaned by the first Scotland club international match for six years next March, with more to follow in future seasons, but details have yet to be confirmed.

Henderson – an assistant to Douglas last time round in 2024 along with Kelso’s Bruce McNeil and Melrose’s Iain Chisholm, helping secure that year’s title with a 36-18 final victory over Caledonia in Inverness – will be backed up by a coaching team made up of Selkirk’s Alex Duncan, Gala’s Ross Ford and Melrose’s Richard Taylor.