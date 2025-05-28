Spectators at 2025’s Melrose Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)Spectators at 2025’s Melrose Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)
Rugby fans turn out in their thousands to see Melrose Sevens wrap up this season’s Kings of the 7s

By Darin Hutson
Published 28th May 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 15:28 BST
Rugby fans turned out in their thousands on Saturday to see Melrose Sevens conclude this season’s Kings of the 7s campaign.

Victory on the day went to invitational outfit Shogun for the second year on the bounce but 2025’s Kings of the 7s title goes to the hosts.

That’s the tenth time the Greenyards club have won it, taking them four clear of Jed-Forest’s tally of a half-dozen titles.

Here are some of the thousands of spectators there at the weekend to see Melrose’s sevens, usually the Kings of the 7s’ third round, wrap up proceedings instead, as captured on camera by Bryan Robertson …

Two rugby fans watching 2025's Melrose Sevens (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

1. Rugby fans at 2025's Melrose Sevens

Two rugby fans watching 2025's Melrose Sevens (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Spectators at 2025's Melrose Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

2. 2025's Melrose Sevens

Spectators at 2025's Melrose Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Rugby fans at 2025's Melrose Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

3. 2025's Melrose Sevens

Rugby fans at 2025's Melrose Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Spectators at 2025's Melrose Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

4. 2025's Melrose Sevens

Spectators at 2025's Melrose Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

