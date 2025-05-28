Rugby fans turn out in their thousands to see Melrose Sevens wrap up this season’s Kings of the 7s

Victory on the day went to invitational outfit Shogun for the second year on the bounce but 2025’s Kings of the 7s title goes to the hosts.

That’s the tenth time the Greenyards club have won it, taking them four clear of Jed-Forest’s tally of a half-dozen titles.

Here are some of the thousands of spectators there at the weekend to see Melrose’s sevens, usually the Kings of the 7s’ third round, wrap up proceedings instead, as captured on camera by Bryan Robertson …

