News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Peebles rugby head coach Iain Chisholm quits after year in charge

Peebles head coach Iain Chisholm has quit that role following the conclusion of the 2022/23 rugby season at the weekend.
By Darin Hutson
Published 25th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Outgoing Peebles head coach Iain Chisholm on duty with South of Scotland ahead of their 32-30 inter-district championship final loss to Caledonia Reds at Braidholm in Glasgow on Sunday (Photo by Euan Cherry/SNS Group/SRU)Outgoing Peebles head coach Iain Chisholm on duty with South of Scotland ahead of their 32-30 inter-district championship final loss to Caledonia Reds at Braidholm in Glasgow on Sunday (Photo by Euan Cherry/SNS Group/SRU)
Outgoing Peebles head coach Iain Chisholm on duty with South of Scotland ahead of their 32-30 inter-district championship final loss to Caledonia Reds at Braidholm in Glasgow on Sunday (Photo by Euan Cherry/SNS Group/SRU)

The 33-year-old, of Lilliesleaf, had been at the Gytes club since replacing Lewis Bertram, currently forwards coach at Tennent’s Premiership champions Hawick, at the end of June last year.

Regularly taking to the field as a player too, he led them to a fourth-placed finish in Tennent’s National League Division 2, with 67 points from 22 fixtures, an improvement of five places and 16 points on the season before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chisholm’s last coaching duties were as an assistant – alongside Melrose’s Bert Grigg and Musselburgh’s Andrew Clark – to South of Scotland head coach Matty Douglas for their games against Edinburgh on Tuesday, May 9, and Caledonia Reds on Sunday.

He cited family commitments for his departure, saying: “It’s been a real privilege to be involved with Peebles over the last 12 months.

Most Popular

“I’d like to thank the executive committee for affording me the opportunity to develop my coaching and leadership skills further with a fantastic group of players, coaches and managers in the club’s centenary year.

“Having reflected on the season and in discussion with my wife, it is the right time for me to seek coaching opportunities and full-time employment closer to home to maximise time with my young family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am proud that in a short time we have made massive strides in developing a playing style and introduced a methodology that ensured that our time at training was a highlight moment of the players’ week.

“It’s been great to see that style develop along with the players on an individual level.

“While we might not have been promoted, we managed to win home and away to deserved league winners Glasgow Accies, and I’m certain that with a little more luck around injuries, Peebles would have been in amongst that group chasing promotion come the last day of the season.

“I look forward to watching these players and wider coaching and management group progressing in future seasons and wish everyone at Peebles all the best for the future and a big thank-you for being such a welcoming club.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peebles’ director of rugby, Colin Thomson, says he’s sad to see Chisholm go, adding: “Iain has made a significant impact on our senior player group during his time with the club and we are disappointed to be losing his services but we wish him well in the future.”

Chisholm was attack coach and an occasional player at Tennent’s National League Division 1 team Melrose prior to heading to the Gytes and his clubs before that included Jed-Forest, Glasgow’s Cartha Queens Park, Edinburgh Academical, Biggar and Highland.

Melrose are also on the lookout for a new head coach at the moment, Grigg, citing family reasons too, having announced his departure in April.

Related topics:MelroseHawick