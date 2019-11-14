Ongoing support for Borders’ oldest rugby league
The Border League, represented by its president, Gordon Brown, chairman of Melrose Rugby Club, receives a cheque for £1500 from Scott Robertson, a manager at Bookers Cash and Carry at Galashiels.
The move represents continued sponsorship from Bookers to rugby’s Bookers Border League.
Also present in the photo is Bob Sneddon, past president of Gala Rugby and secretary of the Border League, presenting a brass plaque to Bookers representing their unbroken sponsorship of the Border’s League for the past eight years.
The Border League was formed in 1901 and is the oldest rugby league in the world.
It is a competition which is keenly and competitively fought for each season, purely by Border clubs.
A spokesman said: “The continuation of this league and competition must continue and, without the backing by Bookers, it would be very difficult to survive. It is hoped this friendly relationship can continue into the future.”