Ongoing support for Borders’ oldest rugby league

At the presentation from Bookers Cash and Carry to Border League were, from left, Bob Sneddon, Scott Robertson and Gordon Brown (picture by Alwyn Johnston)

The move represents continued sponsorship from Bookers to rugby’s Bookers Border League.

Also present in the photo is Bob Sneddon, past president of Gala Rugby and secretary of the Border League, presenting a brass plaque to Bookers representing their unbroken sponsorship of the Border’s League for the past eight years.

The Border League was formed in 1901 and is the oldest rugby league in the world.

It is a competition which is keenly and competitively fought for each season, purely by Border clubs.