Old team-mates pay tribute to former Scotland rugby captain Peter Brown after death at age of 83

Former Scotland rugby captain Peter Brown pictured in 2017 (Photo: Ian Georgeson)

Former club Gala and current national rugby team head coach Gregor Townsend are among those to have paid tribute to ex-Scotland captain Peter Brown following his death on Sunday at the age of 83.

Brown, born in Troon in South Ayrshire in December 1941, had been undergoing chemotherapy for years for bone-marrow cancer and his condition was worsened by a fall at home in Dunbar last week.

Nicknamed PC after the initials of his first name and middle name of Currie, he joined Gala from West of Scotland in 1969 and played for them until 1974, making 93 first-team appearances at No 8 or lock and scoring 18 tries, as well as kicking 121 conversions and 75 penalties.

He kept up his involvement with the Galashiels club after giving up playing, despite moving to East Lothian following his retiral from work as senior partner in Borders-based accountancy firm Hogg Thorburn from 1975 until 2004 and chairman of the Scottish Building Society from 1993 to 2003, acting as coach, selector and committee member at Netherdale, leading to his being honoured with a life membership.

Brown was also capped for Scotland 27 times between 1964 and 1973, 13 times at lock and 14 at No 8, captaining his country for ten games.

He scored three international tries, also kicking 15 penalties and six conversions, the 67 points secured by his boot remaining a record for a forward.

Brown enjoyed sevens as well as the XV-a-side game, helping the Maroons to three victories on the bounce at Melrose Sevens from 1970.

Fellow ex-Gala star Townsend, 51, was among the first to acknowlege Brown’s contribution to his sport, saying: “PC was great company, and his passion for Scottish rugby and the game in general always shone brightly.

“His exploits on the field have gone down in legend, being a key contributor in some famous Scotland wins during his international career.

“A goal-kicking captain playing in the forwards must have been a unique achievement before Jon Eales did something similar with the Wallabies a few decades later.

“He continued to be involved with rugby after he retired from playing, being involved with Gala, then on the international stage once again with his work on various disciplinary panels over the years.

“He will be sadly missed.”

Former Gala team-mates John Frame, Johnny Gray and Arthur Brown, no relation, have also paid tribute to Brown on the club’s Facebook page.

Frame recalled: “PC and I became friends when we met with the Scottish team. That was the start of over 50 years of friendship.

“I came to Gala at Jock Turner’s suggestion to find PC had already arrived. It was a bonus.

“I suppose for me, while Gala’s XV successes were pretty consistent, memories will remain of the magnificent seven, whose exploits are well enough known not to require repetition. The seven of PC, Kenny Oliver, Johnny Gray (replaced by Jonny Brown), Dunc Paterson, Hovis (aka Arthur Brown), Drew Gill and me remain an indelible memory.

“PC was a one-off, opinionated, a spade-caller and as honest and true as the day was long, a real pal.

“He fought his cancer with typical courage, as all knew he would.

“I shall miss him and am saddened beyond words by his going.”

Gray said: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of PC, and our thoughts are with Jill and his family.

“PC will forever be remembered as one of Gala’s greats.

“When he arrived at Netherdale in the late 1960s, it was obvious he was different in his approach to forward play but extremely talented in his delivery in the second row or at No 8.

“To this day, I still maintain PC’s brilliance in his lineout play was because he could defy gravity.

“He was also one of the reasons Gala had a successful run in the Border sevens in the late 1960s and early 1970s because he was an outstanding exponent of the seven-a-side game.

“I consider myself very lucky to have played alongside the great Peter Brown.”

His fellow Brown added: “One of my early memories of PC was during my first game for Gala at stand-off.

“I was asked by PC to kick an up-and-under as high in the air as I could manage. As the ball was coming back down to earth, PC was underneath it, but instead of catching it, he headed the ball into touch – PC at his eccentric best.

“At Earlston Sevens, one of my first sevens tournaments playing for Gala, PC asked a me to get up on his shoulders, which I did without asking any questions, only for PC to run up and down the changing tent waving and cheering – always up for a laugh and to be the centre of attention.”

Brown leaves a wife, Jill, and three children – Ross, Kerry and Julie.

His family have issued a statement thanking medics for their care for the ex-internationalist over recent years, saying: “Peter underwent several years of chemotherapy treatment for myeloma, supported wonderfully by the haematology team at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

“Last week, he was admitted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following a fall at home.

“Peter passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday.

“The family would like to express their gratitude to the infirmary’s acute medical unit for their care and compassion.”