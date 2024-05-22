New Kelso co-head coach Nikki ​Walker looking forward to returning to Borders

Nikki Walker pictured in October 2016 during his time as Hawick head coach (Pic: SNS Group/SRU/Graham Stuart)

Ex-Hawick head coach Nikki Walker says he can’t wait to return to the Borders after landing a new role at Kelso.

​The former Scotland winger, capped 24 times between 2002 and 2011, has been named as co-head coach by the Poynder Park club along with current player and forwards coach Bruce McNeil following prior gaffer Kevin Utterson’s departure.

The 42-year-old, born in Aberdeen but brought up in the Borders, is an assistant to head coach Fraser Brown with Watsonians’ Fosroc Super Series side at the moment, having been the Edinburgh outfit's head coach last season.

Walker – a former player for Hawick, the Border Reivers, Edinburgh and Swansea’s Ospreys – says he’s been impressed by Kelso’s ascent from the bottom end of Scottish National Division 1 to the top end of the country’s club rugby top flight in the space of three seasons, with one year out, and he’s hoping to see that succcess story continue.

“I’m looking forward to going down to Kelso next year,” he told Borders Rugby TV.

“I was really impressed by what happened last season, with them getting to the premiership play-offs and just getting beaten by Hawick in the semi-finals and also winning the Kings of the 7s more recently.

“They’ve shown they’ve got a really competitive squad and they’ve done it with a lot of young players but there are a good few senior players there as well to supplement them and help develop them.

“There’s a lot to build on and I’m looking forward to getting started, getting back down to the Borders and working with good young players that come from that area.”