New girls’ rugby team for Borders hoping reaching quaich final will boost recruitment drive
The Borderers – made up of players from Melrose and Earlston, Kelso, Gala and Berwick – were beaten 42-35 by the Edinburgh-Midlothian alliance at the capital’s Peffermill playing fields on Sunday, but making it that far was a creditable achievement in itself, according to their coach, Allison Whitson, and she’s hoping it’ll encourage other aspiring players to join up.
Captained by fly-half Rachael Anderton, her team’s tries were scored by outside-centre Georgia Thomson at the double, age-grade international loosehead prop Sophie Campbell, No 8 Emmie Gribbin and full-back Issy Ross, all converted by Ross.
Scotland national women’s team head coach Bryan Easson was on hand to present the two sides with winners and losers’ medals afterwards.
“This well-attended and well-refereed game was a superb advertisement for the progress and future of girls’ rugby in Scotland, with both teams fully contributing to a great spectacle,” said Whitson.
“To say that I’m proud of our achievements so far would be an understatement.
“For a newly-formed team comprising girls from four different Borders clubs, our first season has been a great success so far.
“The environment that we have fostered with the girls from these clubs has enabled us to work as one, allowing them to take their rugby to the next level.
“Rugby, in my mind, is the best team sport and these girls, with their positive can-do attitude, are proving that.”
Borders Girls, a new venture for this season, were set up to provide better playing and development opportunities female players aged under-16 and under-18 as individual clubs in the region were struggling to muster the numbers needed to field 15-a-side squads for competitions.
Wearing jerseys bearing the South of Scotland inter-district championship squad’s red-and-white hoops, they train together once a week and with their parent clubs once weekly too.
Any girls registered with a Borders club are eligible to play for the composite team and anyone interested can make contact via their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/p/Borders-Girls-Rugby-61558816232858/
Sunday’s squad: Gala’s Sophie Campbell, Rachael Anderton and Aurora Campbell; Kelso’s Peyton Halliday, Lilidh Shortel, Connie Grant, Chloe Hart, Georgia Thomson, Ava Donoghue and Mercedes Morris; Melrose/Earlston’s Poppy Kerr, Issy Ross, Scarlett O’Donnell, Tilly Archbold, Emily Docker and Iona Ritchie; and Berwick’s Emmie Gribbin. Kelso’s Chloe Redpath and Berwick’s Cerise Dempsey and Grace Arthur featured earlier in the campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.