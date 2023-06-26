Southern Knights scrum-half Rory Brand at the launch of the new Fosroc Super Series Championship season at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

The competition, renamed the Fosroc Super Series Championship, is being expanded by the inclusion of a youth side, called the Fosroc Future XV, and the Borderers will be the first to take them on, hosting them at their Greenyards home ground in Melrose on the opening day of the new season – Friday, July 28, with kick-off at 7.35pm.

That’ll be one of two home games for the Knights against the new boys, a feeder team for Scotland’s under-20s, next campaign as they’re playing all 12 of their fixtures on the road, their second visit to the Greenyards being on Saturday, September 23, at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Alan Tait’s Knights and the other five semi-professional franchises contesting the championship – Watsonians, Heriot’s, Boroughmuir Bears, Ayrshire Bulls and Stirling Wolves – will play each other home and away as usual, however.

Launching the new Fosroc Super Series Championship season at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturda are, from left, Fosroc Future XV's Tom Currie, Stirling Wolves' Marcus Holden, Heriot's Iain Watson, Southern Knights' Rory Brand, Watsonians' Jason Baggott, Ayrshire Bulls' Robert Beattie and Boroughmuir Bears' Craig Keddie (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Next up for the Knights after their opener will be a trip to Edinburgh to take on Watsonians, last year’s champions, on Friday, August 4, also at 7.35pm.

Knights lost their last meeting with Watsonians, with Borderer Stevie Scott as head coach, 42-10 away in the Fosroc Super Series Sprint in April.

They also lost home and away to the capital side last championship season with Bruce Ruthven as head coach, by 36-12 in August and 28-14 in October respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then host Ayrshire Bulls on Saturday, August 12, at 3pm, before returning to the capital on Saturday, August 19, to take on Boroughmuir at 5pm.

The addition of a seventh team means the Knights sit out round five of the competition at the end of August, returning to action at home to Stirling Wolves on Saturday, September 2, at 3pm.

Round seven of the contest sees them back in the capital to take on Heriot’s on Saturday, September 9, at 5pm.

They host Watsonians on Saturday, September 30, and though that’s pencilled in as a 3pm kick-off, they’ve asked that it be put back to 5pm as Melrose are due to play a National League Division 1 Borders derby at home to Gala at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trip to Ayr follows on Friday, October 6, at 7.35pm; then Boroughmuir at home on Saturday, October 14, at 5pm; Stirling away on Friday, October 27 October, at 7.35pm; and, wrapping up the regular season, Heriot’s at home on Friday, November 3, at 7.35pm.Play-offs follow on Friday, November 10, and Saturdays, November 11 and 18.

Former Scotland and Biggar hooker Scott Lawson has been appointed as head coach of the new youth side, with Euan Clark and Shade Munro as his assistants, and they’ll be helped out by Scott Forrest and Fergus Pringle.

Explaining the reason for the creation of the new team, Scottish Rugby performance director Jim Mallinder said: “We are committed to providing more high-performance opportunities for our players.

“After the inclusion of the two professional A squads in this year’s Fosroc Super Series Sprint, this is yet another exciting step towards bridging the performance gap between the amateur and professional game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad