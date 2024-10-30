​Melrose regain Borders top-dog status in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership with win at Marr

Melrose co-head coach Scott Wight (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

​Melrose have regained their status the Borders’ top dogs in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership following a 22-12 win away to Marr on Saturday.

​That victory in South Ayrshire was the Greenyards outfit’s fifth of this season and it lifts them up three places in the standings to fifth – overtaking Selkirk, now eighth – and puts them within a single point of the top-four play-off places.

Co-head coaches Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Borderers are now on 26 points from nine fixtures ahead of a weekend off, followed by a visit from ninth-placed Edinburgh Academical on Saturday, November 9, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

Their tries at Troon’s Fullarton Park were scored by fly-half Luke Townsend, inside-centre Struan Hutchison, hooker Logan Kirk and Hutchison’s replacement, Hamish Weir, with left-winger Keiran Clark adding one conversion.

Loosehead prop Brandon Sweet and hooker Scott Clelland touched down for their third-from-bottom hosts, with fly-half Calum Inglis adding a conversion.

Wight was delighted to see his side return east with a bonus-point win under their belts after a second trip to the west coast in as many weeks, following a 45-9 loss at Ayr seven days prior, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was an excellent five points on the road.

“The boys dug in extremely well and I’m really, really proud of them in terms of that performance in the second half.

“We came out on top at Fullarton Park by 22-12, so it was a great day against Marr, earning us five points.”