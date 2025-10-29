​Melrose go four points clear at top of rugby’s Border League after 43-22 win at Hawick

Will Ferrie on the ball for Melrose as they beat Hawick 43-22 away at Mansfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Andy McLean)

​Melrose are now four points clear at the top of rugby’s Border League after their 43-22 win away to Hawick on Saturday.

​That third win out of four fixtures in the regional league takes their tally of points up to 12, with Selkirk second, on eight points from four games.

Kelso, Hawick and Peebles are level on four points, with the Poynder Park outfit sitting third in the table after one match played and the Greens fourth and Pees fifth, both after two fixtures.

Sixth-placed Jed-Forest and bottom-of-the-table Gala have yet to pick up any points, the former having played once and the latter twice.

Melrose’s victory at Mansfield Park at the weekend was an Arnold Clark Premiership double-header and two more of the same, both featuring Kelso, are due to follow before the year is out.

Co-head coaches Nikki Walker and Bruce McNeil’s side are on the road for both – at opposite number Graham Hogg’s Hawick on November 29 and Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose on December 13, both Saturdays with 3pm kick-offs.

Two stand-alone fixtures are lined up in the interim taking Hawick and Kelso to Arnold Clark National League Division 1’s Jed-Forest and Gala respectively on Saturday, November 1, also 3pm kick-offs.

Two further stand-alone fixtures are scheduled to be played before 2025 is out, taking Gala to Melrose on Friday, December 26, and Jed to Kelso the day after, with those matches kicking off at 3pm as well.

Next year’s first fixture is a stand-alone one too, taking Hawick to Gala on Saturday, January 3, at 3pm.

