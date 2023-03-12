Late try wins first rugby premiership title for Hawick for 21 years

Hawick club captain Matt Carryer, left, and match-day captain Shawn Muir celebrating after their 21-18 Tennent's Premiership play-off final victory over Currie Chieftains at their Mansfield Park home ground on Saturday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Besides the hard way of all-or-nothing play-offs against sides up to 29 points worse off, there’s an even harder way – gifting the opposition a numerical advantage of two players, thanks to uncharacteristic indiscipline, and surrendering a four-point lead six minutes from time – that latter option being the route taken by Hawick against Currie Chieftains in this year’s final on Saturday.

A 67th-minute red card for second-rower Dalton Redpath followed by stand-off Kyle Brunton’s sin-binning nine minutes later gave head coach Matty Douglas’s Greens a mountain to climb to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and claim their first premiership title since 2002 and 13th altogether at their Mansfield Park home ground but they defied those odds to deny Currie at the death.

A Ronan McKean try right at the end of the game converted by Kirk Ford with the last kick of the ball saw Currie end up beaten finalists for the second year in a row and sparked a pitch invasion by jubilant home fans.That conversion gave the hosts, capatined by Shawn Muir, a three-point margin of victory in the end but much of the match was as close-run a thing as the tightest of their victories this season, such as by 13-12 away to Edinburgh Academical in September, as they fell behind no fewer than three times, by 11-3 at one point.

Hawick players celebrating after their 21-18 Tennent's Premiership play-off final victory versus Currie Chieftains at their Mansfield Park home ground on Saturday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Hawick’s only other try was touched down by Fraser Renwick just ahead of half-time, with Ford also kicking three penalties.

Their Edinburgh opposition’s tries were scored by former Duns, Kelso, Melrose and Southern Knights winger Iain Sim and Kody McGovern, with Jamie Forbes adding a conversion and two penalties.

Saturday’s victory was Hawick’s 21st on the bounce – 19 of them in the premiership, two in the play-offs and one apiece in last year’s Border League final against Kelso and this season’s Scottish cup versus Jed-Forest – and extends their current unbeaten run to 11 months.

Douglas, 27, was delighted by his side’s late flourish, telling the Offside Line rugby website: “I thought in the first half we were a bit edgy but then we got a score right on half-time and had a really positive chat during the break.

Hawick head coach Matty Douglas after his team's 21-18 Tennent's Premiership play-off final victory versus Currie Chieftains at their Mansfield Park home ground on Saturday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

“We started well in the second half but then Currie just built pressure on pressure.

“We got a red card and then a yellow card and you’re chasing your tail, but at the end we did what we’ve done all season. It took a bit of grit and fight to score in the last play of the game to win the premiership.”

Hawick: Kirk Ford, Charlie Welsh, Ethan Reilly, Andrew Mitchell, Ronan McKean, Kyle Brunton, Hector Patterson, Shawn Muir, Fraser Renwick, Nick Little, Connor Sutherland, Dalton Redpath, Stuart Graham, Calum Renwick, Jae Linton. Replacements: Matt Carryer, Ruaridh MacLeod, Ross Graham, Lewis Ferguson, Gareth Welsh, Grant Huggan, Shaun Fairbairn.

Currie Chieftains: Charlie Brett, Kody McGovern, DJ Innes, Greg Cannie, Iain Sim, Jamie Forbes, Gregor Christie, Chris Anderson, Ryan Stewart, Cairn Ramsay, Will Inglis, Ewan Stewart, Ali McCallum, Gregor Nelson, Rhys Davies. Replacements: Jamie Drummond, Jacob Ramsay, Arran Cameron, Michael Vernel, Patrick Boyer, Adam Hall, James McCaig.

Ronan McKean scoring the last-gasp try that earned Hawick a 21-18 Tennent's Premiership play-off final victory versus Currie Chieftains at their Mansfield Park home ground on Saturday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

Try-scorer Fraser Renwick in action for Hawick during their 21-18 Tennent's Premiership play-off final victory against Currie Chieftains at their Mansfield Park home ground on Saturday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)