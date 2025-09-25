​Late show by visitors sees Howe of Fife beaten 52-36

Kieran Todd, pictured in prior action, was among Howe of Fife's try-scorers against Stewart's Melville at home on Saturday (Pic: Chris Reekie)

​Howe of Fife were hit by their third defeat of the new Arnold Clark National League Division 2 rugby season at home to Stewart’s Melville on Saturday.

​The Cupar club went down 52-36 to the Edinburgh outfit at their Duffus Park ground, leaving them waiting at least another week longer for their second win of the current campaign as they don’t play again until Saturday, October 4.

That return to action is away to table-toppers Glasgow High Kelvinside, with kick-off at 3pm.

Head coach Niall Lear’s Fifers will go into that away-day to Old Anniesland sitting eighth in the table, on eight points from four fixtures, seven places and 11 points worse off than their hosts.

Howe’s try-scorers on Saturday were left-winger Luke Connah, full-back Kenni Gray, blindside flanker Logan Parsons, openside flanker Kieran Todd and Ross Maitland, with fly-half Maitland also kicking four conversions and a penalty.

Lear felt his team were hard done by to end up losing by a 16-point margin, having led for much of the match, saying: “We were up against a very well-drilled Stew Mel team and they ultimately won the game in the last ten minutes.

“Up to that point, we were in charge and in control, at 36-33, and I think the final scoreline flattered them slightly.

“Moving forward, we’ve got to tighten up in a few areas but still be really aware of our attacking intent and commitment to playing a good, expansive brand of rugby.”