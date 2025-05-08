Kelso rugby legend Ross Ford among speakers at 2025’s Scottish community game conference
National women’s team head coach Bryan Easson will be headline speaker and also on the bill alongside 110-times-capped former Scotland hooker Ford, 40, currently a strength and conditioning coach for the SRU’s academy, are Warren Abrahams, Sophia Jowett, Frank Dick, Stuart Yule, Louise Dalgliesh, Stevie Lawrie, Edward Kalman and Debbie Palmer.
Television presenter Caroline Blair will be master of ceremonies.
As ever, 2025’s conference will be made up of workshops intended to benefit coaches, match officials and volunteers at all levels of the game.
Registration to attend is free of charge via https://scrums.scottishrugby.org/
The conference – attended by more than 450 representatives of clubs, schools and other organisations last time round – is scheduled to start at 9.30am and continue until about 4pm.
Neil Graham, Scottish Rugby’s head of regional pathways and game development, said: “We look forward to seeing everyone again for this year’s conference.
“We were so pleased with the collegiate atmosphere and willingness to learn at the 2024 event.
“This really is a huge highlight on the rugby development calendar.
“It’s important that we take the time to bring together as many members of the grass-roots community as possible to engage in meaningful conversation and develop their knowledge and skills, and the community game conference is the perfect way to do that.”
