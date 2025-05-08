Kelso rugby legend Ross Ford among speakers at 2025’s Scottish community game conference

Former Southern Knights assistant coach Ross Ford pictured in Melrose in September 2021 (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

Kelso rugby legend Ross Ford is among the speakers at this year’s Scottish Rugby Union community game conference, being held on Saturday, May 17, at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National women’s team head coach Bryan Easson will be headline speaker and also on the bill alongside 110-times-capped former Scotland hooker Ford, 40, currently a strength and conditioning coach for the SRU’s academy, are Warren Abrahams, Sophia Jowett, Frank Dick, Stuart Yule, Louise Dalgliesh, Stevie Lawrie, Edward Kalman and Debbie Palmer.

Television presenter Caroline Blair will be master of ceremonies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As ever, 2025’s conference will be made up of workshops intended to benefit coaches, match officials and volunteers at all levels of the game.

Head coach Bryan Easson during a Scotland women’s national team training session at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium in April (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

Registration to attend is free of charge via https://scrums.scottishrugby.org/

The conference – attended by more than 450 representatives of clubs, schools and other organisations last time round – is scheduled to start at 9.30am and continue until about 4pm.

Neil Graham, Scottish Rugby’s head of regional pathways and game development, said: “We look forward to seeing everyone again for this year’s conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were so pleased with the collegiate atmosphere and willingness to learn at the 2024 event.

Stadium announcer Caroline Blair at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in February 2024 (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

“This really is a huge highlight on the rugby development calendar.

“It’s important that we take the time to bring together as many members of the grass-roots community as possible to engage in meaningful conversation and develop their knowledge and skills, and the community game conference is the perfect way to do that.”