Kelso head coach Kevin Utterson bowing out after helping end club’s 23-year exile from rugby’s Scottish Premiership

Outgoing Kelso head coach Kevin Utterson, left, and fellow coach Murray Hastie celebrating their Kings of the 7s title win at Jedburgh on Saturday (Photo: Kelso RFC)

Former Scottish rugby international Kevin Utterson is bowing out as Kelso’s head coach after helping take them from fourth from bottom of the division below to fourth from top of the sport’s Scottish Premiership in the space of four years.

The 47-year-old will be replaced by Bruce McNeil and Nikki Walker as co-head coaches.

McNeil, 40, is currently still playing for the Poynder Park club and is also their forwards coach and Walker, 42, is an assistant to head coach Fraser Brown at Watsonians’ soon-to-be-scrapped Fosroc Super Series franchise.

Neil Hinnigan continues as director of rugby.

Kelso player-coach Bruce McNeil in action on the pitch (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Club legend Utterson returned to Kelso as backs coach in May 2020 at the same time as Hinnigan joined from Heriot’s and McNeil from Hawick.

Darren Cunningham began his third stint as head coach at that time too but Utterson stepped up to take on that role following his departure in the interim.

Kelso had just finished ninth in what was then a 12-team National 1 prior to their arrival, on 39 points from 20 fixtures, edging up to seventh, on 59 from 22, in 2022 after a year off due to coronavirus restrictions.

A dramatic change in fortunes saw them take the second-tier title in 2023, with 96 points from 22 games, eight clear of second-placed Ayr, and they finished fourth in their first season back in the top flight since 2000, on 53 from 18, earning a play-off semi-final place.

Utterson, capped three times at centre in 2003, is proud of the part he played in that turnaround but reckons the time is now right to move on, citing family commitments as the major factor in that decision.

“It’s just down to family commitments really,” he told us.

“My two kids are growing up and the coaching can be quite tying. It just feels right to move on and finish on a high.

“I’ve been coaching for four years and I think there’s a time limit on things.

“It’s been very successful but I just felt it was the right sort of time to go.”

He’s glad to have helped get the club he spent most of his playing career at – alongside stints at Edinburgh and the Border Reivers – back to where he feels they belong, saying: “It’s fantastic, but it’s down to the guys playing.

“After Darren moved on, Bruce and I just stripped things back to complete basics and got a bit of respect back as the club had been struggling for a number of years.

“We got a good core group and the guys just progressed from there, bought into it and trained hard every Tuesday and Thursday and that’s not changed since then.

“Once you’ve got a group like that, it just makes it easier for their coaches.

“If you can bring a winning mentality, that feeds into the team and individually.

“It was just about the guys starting to enjoy their rugby again and they got into the habit of winning instead of losing and that’s taken us from where we were then to where we are now.

“They were maybe trying to play the wrong style of rugby as well, but Bruce and I got them to buy into what we thought was right for the team.

“They started to believe in themselves again and play some cracking rugby, individually and as a team, and hopefully there’ll be more success to come.”

Utterson’s time in charge also saw the club win the Kings of the 7s title – secured by making it to the final but losing 33-24 to the hosts at Selkirk Sevens this month – for the first time since a team he played in won it three years on the bounce, from 1996 to 1998 and he’s chuffed to bits to have helped bring that trophy back to Poynder Park.

“I was fortunate to be part of the last Kelso side to win the Kings of the 7s so it was quite a nice way to finish for those guys to collect the trophy at Jed-Forest at the weekend,” he said.

“It was a nice send-off and the boys thoroughly deserved it.

“It was tight at the end but having got two wins at the start at Gala and Peebles turned out to be massive for us.

“It was 26 years ago that we last won it, so these things sometimes don’t come around often, though we won three on the trot back then.

“It was a great, great way to finish.”

Although he’s stepping aside for now, Utterson isn’t ruling out coaching at Kelso again in the future, saying: “I’ll never say never to getting back to it. It’s just the timing and everything at the moment.

“I’ll still go along as much as I can for home games definitely, cheering the boys on.

“It’ll be hard going back and not being on the sidelines bawling and shouting, but somebody else will manage that.”

Looking ahead to next season and an expected influx of former Super Series players into an expanded 12-team premiership, including the recruitment of former Southern Knights flanker Harry Borthwick by Kelso, Utterson added: “It’s going to be tough for a lot of clubs, there’s no doubt about that, with the new structure and set-up.

“The likes of Ayr and Heriot’s are going to be tough teams to play but Poynder’s become a bit of a fortress so they won’t enjoy coming to Kelso, that’s for sure.

“There’s an atmosphere and a buzz about the place and it’s back to where it was a long, long time ago and where it belongs and where it should be.”