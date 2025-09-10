Kelso explain decision to pull out of rugby’s Scottish cup

Kelso losing rugby’s 1998 Scottish cup final to Glasgow Hawks by 36-14 (Photo: Denis Straughan)

Kelso have issued an explanation of their decision to pull out of rugby’s Scottish cup this time round, saying they’ve made that move so they can concentrate on the three stand-alone Border League fixtures they’ve got lined up between November and March.

The Arnold Clark Premiership club originally gave the thumbs-up to taking part in the competition after two years off but later changed their minds ahead of a scheduled first-round tie at home to Edinburgh Academical at Poynder Park in November.

No reason was initially forthcoming for that change of heart but they’ve now explained themselves, saying they only feel able to commit to one competition outwith the premiership and have chosen the Border League over the cup.

A club spokesperson said: “Kelso can confirm that the club have withdrawn from the 2025-26 Scottish cup.

“That decision follows careful consideration by the players, coaches and committee, with the final decision based on our competitive schedule, player welfare, logistics and costs.

“With a demanding premiership campaign ahead, we had to prioritise one secondary competition.

“In light of the Border League’s history and significance to our club and community, along with the reduced travel and associated costs that come with it, we have chosen to focus our resources on remaining competitive in the premiership and the Border League this season.

“That decision does not diminish our respect for the Scottish cup or for Scottish Rugby.

“We remain open to participating in future years.”

Kelso are the only one of the six Borders clubs and 14 other top-flight and Arnold Clark National League Division 1 outfits eligible to contest the cup to have pulled out so far.

Co-head coaches Nikki Walker and Bruce McNeil’s team had been due to host Accies for one of four round-one ties on Saturday, November 1, with a second-round trip to Ayr or Glasgow Hawks at stake, but their prospective visitors have now been granted a bye to round two on Saturday, November 15.

Kelso, beaten finalists in 1998 and 1999, were last in action in the cup in March 2023, losing a second-round tie at home to Heriot’s by 38-12.

The 19 teams with their hats still in the ring for the cup, first contested in 1995, include Kelso’s premiership rivals Melrose, Hawick and Selkirk and National 1’s Jed-Forest and Gala.

All seven Borders clubs in Scottish rugby’s top two tiers at the time, Peebles having been in National 1 that time round, ended up boycotting last season’s controversial edition of the cup.

Gala initially broke ranks and put their hands up to take part but later changed their minds and withdrew ahead of a scheduled quarter-final away to Heriot’s in March.

This year’s 83% take-up by the region’s clubs is the biggest since 2023 as Hawick were the only Borderers to contest 2024’s version, along with 11 teams from elsewhere in Scotland.

November 15’s eight round-two ties include one Borders derby, a trip to Jed for Selkirk, plus away-days for Hawick at Musselburgh, Melrose at Heriot’s or fellow Edinburgh outfit Watsonians and Gala at Aberdeen’s Gordonians or the capital’s Boroughmuir, both National 1 rivals of theirs this season, all 1.30pm kick-offs.

Three other second-round ties take Glasgow Academicals to GHA, Marr to Biggar and Stirling County to Currie Chieftains and they kick off at the same time.

Subject to confirmation, Kelso’s three stand-alone Border League fixtures, alongside three premiership double-headers, are away to Gala on November 1 and at home to Jed on Saturday, December 27, both 3pm kick-offs, and hosting Peebles on Friday, March 6, at 7.30pm.

For further details, go to https://fixtures.scottishrugby.org/club-rugby

