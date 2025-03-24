​Kelso edge another point closer to survival in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership

Bruce McNeil getting a tackle in for Kelso during their 54-38 loss at home to Currie Chieftains at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Bob Douglas)

Kelso have edged another point closer to survival in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership by scoring five tries during their 54-38 defeat at home to Currie Chieftains at Poynder Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The four-try bonus point they earned via co-head coach and No 8 Bruce McNeil touching down just short of a handful of times and fly-half Liam Herdman also crossing the line – with right-winger and co-captain Dwain Patterson adding four conversions and a penalty and replacement fly-half Isaac Coates another conversion – takes eighth-placed Kelso two points clear of fourth-from-bottom Glasgow Hawks, beaten 36-31 away to Watsonians at the weekend.

Kelso are now on 42 points from 21 fixtures, with one game left to go, at home to Hawks this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawks being on 40 points from 20 matches at the moment, a win against them would guarantee a third season back in the top flight for the Borderers, but a draw might well suffice and even a loss wouldn’t necessarily see them relegated along with basement side Musselburgh and second-bottom Edinburgh Academical.

Kelso on defensive duty during their 54-38 loss at home to Currie Chieftains at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Bob Douglas)

Third-from-bottom Marr remain mathematically capable of overtaking either Hawks or Kelso or both and escaping from this season’s relegation zone as, with 34 points from 19 fixtures, they’ve still got 15 left to play for but the three victories they’d require – at home to second-placed Heriot’s this Saturday, seventh-placed Hawick seven days later and fourth-placed Currie Chieftains seven days after that – would be half as many as the Troon team have managed all season to date.

Scott Robeson got a hat-trick for Currie, with Kerr Johnston, Gregor Christie, Ali Bain, Ryan Stewart and Ryan Daley also touching down, all but one of those eight tries being converted.

McNeil wasn’t happy about seeing his side give their visitors from Edinburgh a 33-3 head-start but is pleased that they remain in charge of their own fate, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It’s frustrating because we did a lot of good things there but we still leaked 50-odd points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very difficult to look at positives when you get beaten like that.

Currie Chieftains on the attack during their 54-38 win away to Kelso at Poynder Park on Saturday (Photo: Bob Douglas)

“There are good aspects to our game and we need to freshen them up but it’s the bits we need to work on that are costing us – leaking tries, not controlling the game the way we should and how we want to.

“Staying in this league is in our hands basically – if we beat Hawks, we stay in the league.

“We’ve got our own destiny in our hands.”