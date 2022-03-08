Jedburgh’s Glen Young called up to Scotland rugby squad ahead of Six Nations game against Italy

Edinburgh lock Glen Young playing against Brive at Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium in January (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ex-Gala star Townsend has also added Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings and Glasgow stand-off Ross Thompson to his squad ahead of Saturday’s game against Italy in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Lock Young, 27, at Edinburgh since last summer, has yet to pick up his first senior cap but did represent his country seven times at under-20 level.

The former Jed-Forest youth player’s previous clubs include Harlequins and Newcastle Falcons.

Exeter lock Jonny Gray is also back in the squad after missing last month’s defeat by France due to injury.

Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Ollie Smith and Rufus McLean are all still out injured, along with Rory Sutherland, Jamie Ritchie and Scott Cummings.

Scotland head east to Italy looking to revive their campaign after following up their opening home victory against England with back-to-back defeats against Wales away and France at home.

Saturday’s kick-off is at 2.15pm. The Scots, captained by Hawick’s Stuart Hogg, go into that game fourth in the table with five points from three games, Italy being bottom and yet to pick up their first point.