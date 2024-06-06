Jed-Forest winning 34-19 at Biggar in March 2015 (Photo: Nigel Pacey)

Jed-Forest and Peebles will both begin their first Scottish National League Division 1 rugby seasons for years on the road.

Next season’s Scottish club rugby fixture lists are out today, June 6, and they include a trip to Biggar for Jed and an away-day at Stirling County for Peebles as National 1 returns on Saturday, August 31.

That’ll be the Jedburgh club’s first second-tier match since 2019 following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership this year and the first for the Pees, promoted as 2024’s Scottish National Leaguue Division 2 champions, since 2016.

Jed and Biggar haven’t shared a division since 2015, the Borderers having beaten their South Lanarkshire opponents by 34-19 away in March that year after losing 24-22 to them at home at Riverside Park the preceding November on their way to an eighth-placed finish in National 1, on 44 points from 22 fixtures, 14 points and three places higher than the Hartree Mill outfit.

Peebles and Stirling were rivals in National 2 last season, the latter having been granted promotion as part of the imminent scrapping of the Fosroc Super Series semi-professional competitions.

The Borderers beat County 40-29 away in February and 28-15 at home at the Gytes in September 2023 en route to finishing top of the table, with 77 points from 18 fixtures, six places and 46 points better off than Stirling, though the Bridgehaugh Park side will have their ranks boosted by an influx of Stirling Wolves players next time out.

The Borders’ other representatives in National 1, Gala, kick off next campaign with a visit from Highland.

They lost both their games against the Inverness outfit last season, by 35-27 away in February and by 22-18 at home at Netherdale in October.

Round two of next National 1 season on Saturday, September 7, sees Jed at home to Boroghmuir, Peebles hosting Glasgow Academicals and Gala away to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians.

Next term’s first Borders derby arrives the following Saturday, September 14, and it’s a trip to Galashiels for Jed.

Though in different divisions last time round, the two sides did meet in the Border League, with Jed losing 24-21 at home to Gala at the end of March.

The next derby after that follows on Saturday, September 28. It’s a visit from Peebles for Gala and the hosts will be hoping it goes the same way as their last meeting, a 15-12 win on the road in the Border League at the start of March.

The campaign’s other derbies, all on Saturdays, take Jed to Peebles on October 19, Gala to Jed on November 30 and Peebles on December 14 and Peebles to Jed on January 25.

Next season is due, as things stand and postponements permitting, to wrap up on Saturday, February 8, with Peebles hosting Dundee, Gala away to Stirling and Jed at Glasgow Accies.

All those fixtures are scheduled to kick off at 3pm except Jed’s season finale in Glasgow, that being a 2pm kick-off.

A full fixture list can be seen at https://fixtures.scottishrugby.org/club-rugby/2024-2025/3534