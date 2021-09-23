In photos: Young guns go for it at Earlston rugby festival

S1 and S2 pupils from Galashiels, Kelso, Duns, Peebles and Earlston’s high schools took part and the event has been hailed as a big hit.

Melrose Rugby Club rugby development officer Iain Chisholm said: “Teams from Gala, Kelso, Berwickshire High, Peebles and Earlston High enjoyed the first of what will hopefully be many rugby fixtures.

“We’re really grateful to the visiting teams for coming over and buying into something a wee bit different.

“It’s great to see and hear kids playing rugby again and hopefully the game can build some momentum going forward now.”

