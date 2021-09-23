George Brydon on the ball for Peebles at Earlston's youth rugby festival

In photos: Young guns go for it at Earlston rugby festival

Youngsters from all over the Borders got on the ball for a one-day sports festival hosted by Earlston Rugby Club.

By Darin Hutson
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 12:42 pm
S1 and S2 pupils from Galashiels, Kelso, Duns, Peebles and Earlston’s high schools took part and the event has been hailed as a big hit.

Melrose Rugby Club rugby development officer Iain Chisholm said: “Teams from Gala, Kelso, Berwickshire High, Peebles and Earlston High enjoyed the first of what will hopefully be many rugby fixtures.

“We’re really grateful to the visiting teams for coming over and buying into something a wee bit different.

“It’s great to see and hear kids playing rugby again and hopefully the game can build some momentum going forward now.”

1. Earlston youth rugby festival

Berwickshire playing Peebles at Earlston's youth rugby festival

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Earlston youth rugby festival

Toru Keen and Sam Brown taking part in Earlston's youth rugby festival, with David Changleng on touch

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Earlston youth rugby festival

Berwickshire taking on Peebles at Earlston's youth rugby festival

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Earlston's youth rugby festival

Lewis George on the ball for Peebles at Earlston's youth rugby festival

Photo: Bill McBurnie

