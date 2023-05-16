News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest SevensRugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens
Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens

​In photos: Suns shines on rugby’s Jed-Forest Sevens

It’s fair to say that not every round of rugby’s current Kings of the 7s campaign has been blessed with the best of weather.

By Darin Hutson
Published 16th May 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:22 BST

Saturday’s at Jedburgh was, though, bringing out a bumper crowd captured on camera by Brian Sutherland.

For the full story, see …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/victory-at-jedburgh-secures-ninth-kings-of-7s-title-for-melrose-4142711

and …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/in-photos-win-at-jedburgh-secures-kings-of-7s-title-for-melrose-4143553

Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens

1. Jed-Forest Sevens

Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens

2. Jed-Forest Sevens

Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens

3. Jed-Forest Sevens

Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens

4. Jed-Forest Sevens

Rugby fans watching Saturday's Jed-Forest Sevens Photo: Brian Sutherland

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6