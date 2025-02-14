In photos: Scotland’s last ten games against England at rugby

Their current four-fixture winning run, commenced in 2021, is one of only three ever, the last being from 1970 to 1972 and the first from 1893 to 1896, and they’ve never managed a fifth victory on the bounce – unlike the English, with successful streaks of seven from 1913 to 1924 and 1951 to 1957, ten from 1991 to 1999, five from 2001 to 2005 and eight from 2011 to 2017 to their name – so a new record is up for grabs.

Gregor Townsend has only been beaten once by England in seven games since taking over from Vern Cotter as Scottish head coach in 2017, by 13-6 at home at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in 2020, so he’ll be hoping to add to his handful of Calcutta Cup victories, accompanied by a 38-all draw in 2019 that kept that trophy in the Borderer’s possession.

Here’s how the Scots’ last ten games against their neighbours to the south went …

February 24, 2024, Six Nations: Scotland 30, England 21

Good things came in threes for the hosts as that’s how many tries Duhan van der Merwe scored and how many conversions and penalties Finn Russell kicked as Scotland extended their current winning streak against England to four matches. Scotland’s match-day squad, for the third game on the bounce, didn’t feature any Borderers, the first time that had happened since 2021, ex-Southern Knight Rory Darge and French-born Cameron Redpath being the closest things to representatives of the region selected.

February 4, 2023, Six Nations: England 23, Scotland 29

Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries and Huw Jones and Ben White one each, with Finn Russell adding three conversions and a penalty, for a side featuring Hawick’s Stuart Hogg at full-back for the first 66 minutes.

February 5, 2022, Six Nations: Scotland 20, England 17

A penalty try and a touchdown by Ben White, accompanied by two penalties and a conversion from Finn Russell, secured Scoitland’s first back-to-back wins against England since 1984. Hawick’s Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham and Rory Sutherland started, the first two playing all game, with Hogg skippering, and Sutherland going off on 52 minutes for Pierre Schoeman.

February 6, 2021, Six Nations: England 6, Scotland 11

Duhan van der Merwe scored the Scots’ only try, with Finn Russell adding two penalties, as a side captained by Hawick’s Stuart Hogg and also featuring fellow ex-Green Rory Sutherland for the first 64 minutes and ex-Gala flanker Gary Graham for the last 16, secured the visitors’ first win at Twickenham since 1983.

February 8, 2020, Six Nations: Scotland 6, England 13

Captain Stuart Hogg’s hosts, featuring fellow ex-Green Rory Sutherland for the first hour, failed to make any impression on the scoreboard other than two Adam Hastings penalties as England claimed their first Calcutta Cup victory since 2017.

March 16, 2019, Six Nations: England 38, Scotland 38

Hawick’s Darcy Graham scored two tries and Stuart McInally, Magnus Bradbury, Finn Russell and Sam Johnson got one each, with Russell and Jedburgh’s Greig Laidlaw adding two conversions apiece, during the highest-scoring draw ever in international rugby, also the first time the Scots had avoided defeat at Twickenham since drawing there in 1989.

February 24, 2018, Six Nations: Scotland 25, England 13

Huw Jones scored two tries and Sean Maitland one, with Jedburgh’s Greig Laidlaw kicking two conversions and a penalty and Finn Russell another conversion, as a side also including Hawick’s Stuart Hogg beat England for the first time for ten years and by their biggest winning margin since 1986.

March 11, 2017, Six Nations: England 61, Scotland 21

Huw Jones touched down two tries and Gordon Reid one, all converted by Finn Russell, as a team featuring Hawick’s Stuart Hogg for the first 17 minutes and Kelso’s Ross Ford for the last 37 conceded a record number of points to their hosts, extending a winless streak against the English into double figures.

February 6, 2016, Six Nations: Scotland 9, England 15

Three penalties kicked by captain Greig Laidlaw yielded head coach Vern Cotter’s hosts’ only points. Jedburgh’s Laidlaw and Hawick’s Stuart Hogg played all 80 minutes, joined by Kelso’s Ross Ford for the first 64.

March 14, 2015, Six Nations: England 25, Scotland 13

Two penalties and a conversion from captain Greig Laidlaw, alongside a Mark Bennett try, weren’t enough to deny England their penultimate victory of an eight-game winning streak in this fixture. Jedburgh’s Laidlaw was accompanied by Hawick’s Stuart Hogg all match and Kelso’s Ross Ford for the first hour.

