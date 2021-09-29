In photos: Jed Jaguars’ mini-rugby festival hailed as roaring success

Jed Jags, Jed-Forest’s youth side, were the host team for Sunday’s event and they emerged triumphant in the primary-four age group.

Hawick’s youngsters claimed the lion’s share of wins on the day, however, coming out on top in the P3, P5 and P7 year groups.

The other age category, P6, was won by Langholm.

The Charlie Bird Cup for endeavour was presented to P7 Jedburgh player Josie Auchinleck byHector Patterson, former Jed-Forest player Bird’s grandson.

Jedburgh’s youth rugby festival was making a comeback after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was good to have it back on the sporting calendar, said Jed Jaguars convener Claire Turnbull.

She added: “Sunday saw the return of the Jed Jaguars mini-rugby festival at Riverside Park.

“With visiting teams from Hawick, Kelso, Dunfermline and Langholm fielding players from primary three to primary seven, each year group had the opportunity to showcase their skills against some stiff opposition.

“The progression from touch at P3 through to tackling, rucks and scrums at P7 was great to see and the manner in which the players conducted themselves was a credit to their coaches and parents.

“There was a great atmosphere amongst the spectators, who all enjoyed the opportunity to watch some super games of rugby.

“It was a fantastic, well-run and well-supported event.“The skill and sportsmanship displayed by all the teams was brilliant. All coaches and parents involved should be very proud.

“A huge thank-you goes to everyone who helped to make the day such a success.”

1. Kelso's Adam Morris Atkinson Kelso's Adam Morris Atkinson on the ball at Jedburgh's Riverside Park Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

2. P3 Winners Hawick's P3 year group winners Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

3. Langholm's Jack Hughes Langholm's Jack Hughes on the ball at the Jedburgh mini-rugby event Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

4. P5 Winners Hawick's P5 year group winners Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales