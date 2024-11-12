Home win v Accies keeps Melrose within reach of top four in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership

​The Greenyards outfit notched up a 30-19 win hosting Edinburgh Academical but home advantage failed to pay off for Selkirk or Kelso as they lost 45-22 to Watsonians and 24-17 to Heriot’s respectively.

Hawick also ended up on the wrong end of their result away to Ayr as they became the ninth team on the bounce to fail to stop the table-toppers claiming maximum points, going down 59-7 at Millbrae.

Those results, ten rounds into the season and just off off its midway point, leave Melrose and the Greens as they were, in fifth and sixth places, now on 30 points and 24 respectively, the former only being two points shy of fourth-placed Currie Chieftains.

Selkirk, level on 24 points with Hawick and eighth-placed Glasgow Hawks, move up a place to seventh by virtue of points-scored difference but Kelso drop to the bottom of the standings, with 11 points.

Melrose’s tries were scored by full-back Morgan Gabe, right-winger Corey Goldsbrough and No 8 Ruairidh Lindsay, with inside-centre Struan Hutchison converting all three and also kicking three penalties.

Accies’ Jamie Loomes, Ted Jones and Nathan Brown matched their hosts’ tally of three tries, with Connor Allan converting two.

Full-back Ryan Cottrell scored two tries for Selkirk at Philiphaugh, with left-winger Ben Pickles and No 8 Kieran Westlake also touching down and scrum-half Oliver McClymont adding one conversion.

Freddie Owsley got a hat-trick for their Edinburgh opposition and Josh Mitchell a double, with Luis Ball and Jason Baggott crossing over too and Baggott adding five conversions.

Hooker Euan Knox got Kelso’s only try at their Poynder Park ground, with four penalties from full-back Archie Barbour making up the rest of their half of the scoreline.

Touching down for the other of the three capital sides visiting the Borders at the weekend were Ronan Seydak, Sam Wallace, Ruairidh Leishman and Michael Liness, with Dan King and Ross Jones adding a conversion apiece.

Hawick were also limited to one try on Saturday, both scored and converted by full-back Kirk Ford.

Their hosts, on the other hand, filled their boots, touching down via Jamie Shedden twice, Fergus Johnston, Rhodri Tanner, James Malcolm, Amena Caqusau, Rory Jackson and Adam McGowan, with Chris Hyde adding six conversions.

Scrum-half Bruce Colvine was delighted to mark his 250th appearance for Melrose with a victory, telling Borders Rugby TV: “I was glad to come out with a win at the end.

“It definitely took us a little bit to get into our flow, but once we did that, especially in attack, we seemed to grow in confidence and built phases quite well.

“Half-time probably came at the right time for us to iron out a few defensive creases.”

​Selkirk’s Westlake believes his team have all the right ingredients to make a home for themselves in the top half of rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership table and even contend for a play-off place but just aren’t putting them together well enough to come up with a recipe for success.

That loss to the third-placed Edinburgh outfit at Philiphaugh was the Souters’ sixth of the season, leaving them seventh in the table and 15 points worse off than their visitors, and Westlake reckons they can do better than that with a bit more consistency.

“It was really tough,” he said. “We felt like we deserved more than one point out of that game, but it’s been the story of the last three or four weeks.

“We’ve been playing really good rugby in the middle third and we had multiple entries in that second half to score more points from, but just errors and miscommunication allowed Watsonians to really hurt us on the counter-breaks.

“It was annoying. It was great to get a point but I’m pretty gutted, to be honest.

“In the first half, we were a little bit slow – we didn’t get off the mark – but I thought that in the second half, we really controlled the game. We had a lot of territory and possession but with these top sides, if you give them an inch and they’ll take a mile and they were very, very clinical.

“I thought our defence was actually very, very good on the whole – we just need to be a little sharper in our attack.

“I think we’ve got all the ingredients to be a top-four or top-six side but it’s about consistently doing it for 80 minutes week in, week out.”

​Kelso co-head coach and No 8 Bruce McNeil has told of his frustration at losing to Heriot’s despite the ten places and 34 points in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership table separating them.

The hosts got themselves 17-12 in front at one point in the second half and were only two points behind with three minutes left to play but were unable to avert a ninth defeat in ten games so far this season, though they did pick up a consolation losing bonus point.

“Heriot’s are not sitting second in the league for nothing,” said McNeil. “They’re a quality outfit and they managed the last 20 minutes of that game better than us.

“We panicked and tried to chase the game really when we didn’t have to.

“A couple of key decisions in the wrong areas of the field cost us and, at this level, they can have big implications.

“We actually felt we could win that game. We’d really targeted that game, and I know that sounds daft, but when you’re in a dog-fight, you can’t settle for a point or two points here and there – you need to go for the win and we were targeting that.

“I don’t want to play well and lose – I want to play horrendously and win. I don’t really care how we play – I just want to get the wins under our belts.

“It’s all about getting points and, to be fair, if we play like that against a lot of teams in this league, we’ll probably get four or five points out of it. It’s just about being consistent and being patient in attack and defence and sticking to our structures and understanding that the game-plan we’ve got actually works and implementing it.”

Hawick head coach Graham Hogg blames giving Ayr a 12-0 head-start for their sixth – and biggest – defeat of the current rugby season.

Their hosts’ 59-7 victory was their tenth 100% haul in ten games so far this campaign and that was also their second-biggest winning margin to date, topped only by the 82-0 hiding they handed out to Musselburgh at home in mid-September, as well as being Hawick’s heftiest losing margin by over 30 points.

Such a sizeable thumping wasn’t a foregone conclusion had the Greens hit the ground running, however, reckons Hogg.

“It goes without saying that I was really disappointed by the final result at Ayr,” he said.

“It’s a difficult place to come at the best of times, but giving a team 12 points of a head-start within four minutes through system errors by ourselves made things even more difficult.

“We stuck in really well for the rest of the first half and were only 19-7 down with literally a minute to go before half -time when we gave away another soft score, and that obviously made things even more difficult, and in the second half, we just weren’t at the races.

“We got strangled up front in that second 40 minutes and missed four or five easy tackles and they were scoring tries at will.

“I’m really disappointed with the result but I can’t fault our effort, especially in the first 40 minutes.

“It’s always a difficult place to come but when we give them easy points without them having to do very much, it obviously makes our task even more difficult.”

Melrose’s next premiership game is away to Hawick on Saturday, November 23, and that date also sees Kelso at Currie and Selkirk at Musselburgh.

