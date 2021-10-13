Hawick Youth's winning streak now stretches to seven games

Hamish Derrick on the ball for Melrose Wasps against Selkirk Youth Club earlier in the season (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their latest win was by 24-10 away to Alnwick Colts on Saturday, putting them on 14 points from seven games.

Melrose Wasps remain just a hair’s breadth behind them, on 13 points from seven games, after beating Tynedale Colts 15-5 at home.

In the other games played at the weekend, Gala Wanderers beat Morpeth Colts 43-7 at home and Kelso Harlequins claimed a 23-17 away win at Peebles Colts.

Carlisle Colts were awarded a 22-0 win against Duns Colts after that game was called off.