Hawick Youth's winning streak now stretches to seven games
A winning run now stretching to seven games has consolidated Hawick Youth’s hold on top spot in the Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 10:34 am
Their latest win was by 24-10 away to Alnwick Colts on Saturday, putting them on 14 points from seven games.
Melrose Wasps remain just a hair’s breadth behind them, on 13 points from seven games, after beating Tynedale Colts 15-5 at home.
In the other games played at the weekend, Gala Wanderers beat Morpeth Colts 43-7 at home and Kelso Harlequins claimed a 23-17 away win at Peebles Colts.
Carlisle Colts were awarded a 22-0 win against Duns Colts after that game was called off.
Selkirk Youth Club’s game against Jed Thistle was postponed.